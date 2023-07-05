Questions have been raised on whether Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson should remain in Royal Lodge amid reports that King Charles III has asked them to vacate the property. However, it seems they are unlikely to leave their home anytime soon as Fergie battles breast cancer.

A report from Page Six revealed that plans for them to move out have been put on hold as the Duchess of York undergoes cancer treatment. Fergie, as she is widely known, was diagnosed with breast cancer early in May during a routine mammogram screening and has since undergone a single mastectomy. She is now recovering at home with her family there to support her.

It is unclear what further treatments she has to go through. A friend told the publication that the 63-year-old "has had lots of support, both her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are being very supportive, as is Andrew."

However, the unnamed friend denied reports that Princess Eugenie has practically moved into Royal Lodge to watch over her mother. The insider pointed out the fact that "she's got her new baby to look after." The princess recently gave birth to her second child, another boy named Ernest, with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson have continued to live together in the grand house near Windsor Castle since 2003, even after they divorced in 1996. But in March, reports emerged that King Charles III had asked his younger brother to move out and relocate to Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home.

The request comes amid concerns from His Majesty that the Duke of York can no longer afford the upkeep of his 30-room property after his multi-million dollar settlement with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in March 2022. He is also no longer earning an income as a working member of the royal family after he retreated from public life in 2019.

The 63-year-old reportedly does not have enough money to cover the combined rent and upkeep of Royal Lodge, which is owned by the Crown Estate. King Charles III is said to already be spending his own money for his brother's personal security, since Royal Lodge is not part of the secure zone around Windsor Castle, unlike Frogmore Cottage.

As such, the monarch finds it more economical to have Prince Andrew and Ferguson stay in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home since it is smaller and cheaper to maintain. It would also cut His Majesty's security expenses for the Duke of York.

However, Prince Andrew is said to be refusing to leave the property while it undergoes renovation. Sources have since also denied rumours that the monarch is kicking the exes out of their home. One insider told the publication last month, "Charles is not chucking Andrew out, but Andrew will have to find the money to look after the property himself — and where is that coming from?"

As for the Duchess of York, she reportedly underwent an 8-hour operation last week in King Edward VII's hospital in London. She had a single mastectomy and a reconstructive surgery afterward. She had to stay in the Intensive Care Unit for four days after the successful operation so doctors can monitor her vital signs given that she was under general anaesthesia for several hours.

Ferguson opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in an episode of her "Tea Talks" podcast last week Monday. By the time the episode aired, she was already back in Royal Lodge recovering from the surgery. She has since also taken to her Instagram account to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes.