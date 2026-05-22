Read more Royal Family Reportedly Softening Toward Prince Andrew As Pressure Grows Over Epstein Fallout Royal Family Reportedly Softening Toward Prince Andrew As Pressure Grows Over Epstein Fallout

The Prince Andrew investigation into misconduct in public office is rapidly becoming one of the most closely watched and complex royal-linked inquiries in recent years, with police now openly urging new witnesses to step forward as they warn that crucial information may still be missing from the case.

What began as a focused investigation into alleged misuse of position has now widened into something far more expansive, touching sexual misconduct allegations, fraud concerns, potential corruption, and questions over the handling of confidential information linked to official royal duties and international dealings.

At the centre of it all is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, 66, whose name continues to surface in connection with Epstein-related material, government roles, and a growing number of investigative lines being pursued by UK authorities.

Investigation into Andrew to include claims of sexual misconduct https://t.co/yCpudc34yH https://t.co/yCpudc34yH — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) May 22, 2026

Why Police Believe The Full Picture Is Still Not Complete

The urgency behind the renewed witness appeal is not routine. Thames Valley Police say they are already processing a 'significant amount' of material, yet they believe there are still people who may hold information but have not realised its importance.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright made the force's position clear, stressing the complexity of what investigators are dealing with. He said, 'Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation.' That single statement captures why this case is expanding. The legal framework is broad enough to encompass multiple types of alleged wrongdoing, meaning investigators are not restricted to a single narrow line of inquiry.

The Witness Appeal That Changed The Tone Of The Investigation

The police investigation into the Prince Andrew witness appeal is now focused on encouraging individuals, both in the UK and abroad, to come forward if they believe they hold relevant information.

Police have emphasised that people should not assume their knowledge is irrelevant. Instead, they believe there may be witnesses who have remained silent simply because they thought the inquiry was limited to a specific allegation.

Wright reinforced this urgency, saying, 'We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of inquiry, wherever they may lead.' That phrase, 'wherever they may lead', has become central to understanding the probe's direction. It signals that investigators are actively open to multiple outcomes, depending on what evidence emerges.

‘The police are at a legal sticking point.’



GB News Royal Correspondent @CameronDLWalker says the Thames Valley Police have confirmed they are seeking evidence into possible sexual offences in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s investigation.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/TME0W92gAm — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 22, 2026

Epstein Files, International Evidence, And Unanswered Gaps

A major layer of the Thames Valley Police investigation into the Epstein files concerns how UK authorities are accessing and interpreting material linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Police have confirmed they are working with printouts from the US Department of Justice releases rather than original documents. That limitation has created additional complexity, with US authorities reportedly advising that formal international legal requests would be required to obtain original files. This process could take months and may not guarantee full access, leaving investigators reliant on incomplete datasets as they continue their work.

The investigation has also included early contact with individuals connected to a woman based in the United States who alleges she was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. Police have stated that engagement is being handled sensitively.

Wright said, 'We have engaged with the woman's legal representative to confirm that, should she wish to report this to police, it will be taken seriously and handled with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity.'

He added, 'We recognise how difficult it can be to speak about experiences of this nature, and any contact with police will be led by her wishes, when and if she feels ready and able to do so.'

From Royal Role To Criminal Scrutiny

One of the most scrutinised elements of the investigation is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former role as a trade envoy, which investigators are now examining closely to determine whether it falls within the scope of misconduct in public office laws.

Police are also expected to seek information from the royal household and government departments regarding expectations for conduct, ethics, and responsibilities associated with the role.

The inquiry has now evolved into a systemic look at how power and privilege intersect with official duties. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on whether any evidence of fraud or corruption emerges from the re-examination of these high-level interactions.

For now, the message from the force is clear: if you have information, the time to come forward is now.