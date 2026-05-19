Prince Harry is expected back in the UK in early June and is reportedly considering a confrontation with Prince William at cousin Peter Phillips' private wedding on 6 June in Cirencester. The prospect has fuelled talk of renewed royal tension and a possible family flashpoint as the brothers prepare to be in the same country again.

Heat reports that Harry and Meghan Markle plan to spend more than a month in Europe this summer, basing themselves at a newly completed villa in Portugal and travelling to the UK for formal events and private visits. According to the magazine's unnamed sources, Harry is keen to use the trip to break the stalemate with his family, whether through an encounter with William at Peter's wedding or a longer stay at Balmoral later in the summer.

Wedding Visit Raises Stakes

The 6 June wedding is being described by insiders as an unofficial test of whether the royal brothers can share the same space without fresh drama. Peter Phillips, who has remained close to Harry over the years, is due to marry Harriet Sperling in what is billed as a private ceremony. The guest list has not been made public, but Heat's sources say Harry, 41, is keen to attend.

That possibility is said to have unsettled senior royals. One source quoted by the magazine said the family were 'feeling anxious about having the brothers in the same room again.' William, 44, is described as still angry about Harry's behaviour, while Harry is portrayed as hoping for some kind of breakthrough.

Another insider claimed there are 'so many unresolved feelings' between them that William could 'unleash how he feels.' There is no independent confirmation of that claim, and no comment from Kensington Palace, so any suggestion of a physical clash remains unverified and speculative.

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Harry has made several short solo trips back to Britain recently, including visits linked to the Invictus Games. Meghan, 44, and their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, have stayed away, with friends pointing to continuing security concerns after Harry lost publicly funded protection when he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, Meghan has not returned to the UK. Heat says she remains uneasy about a public and media environment she associates with hostility, while relations with the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior royals are still strained after years of interviews, documentaries and Harry's memoir.

Balmoral And A Possible Reset

The wedding is only one part of a wider effort Harry is said to be considering. According to Heat's sources, he wants to build a longer family visit around a stay at Balmoral, the Scottish estate where he and William spent childhood summers with the late Queen and Prince Philip.

'Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral this summer while he and Meghan are based in Europe, with hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles. He's determined to make it happen,' one insider said. 'Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing.'

Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire has been the Royal Family’s Scottish retreat since Prince Albert bought the estate for Queen Victoria in 1852. The current castle was built to replace a smaller house. pic.twitter.com/V0XCuXQXBb — ʙʏ ᴍᴏʀᴛᴀʟ ʜᴀɴᴅ (@bymortalhand) December 8, 2025

In Spare, Harry wrote warmly about Balmoral as a place of shelter and routine, and the report suggests he sees it as a setting where reconciliation might begin. He is also said to be especially focused on giving King Charles time with Archie and Lilibet.

'In Harry's mind, it's the perfect setting for Charles to spend proper time with Archie and Lilibet,' another source said. 'Harry feels time is precious and he's anxious that the children need to see their grandfather now. There's a growing urgency around wanting the children to have memories with Charles.'

Family Boundaries Remain

That emotional argument is said to be meeting resistance from William and Kate. One insider said the Prince and Princess of Wales are 'deeply uneasy about the whole thing,' with William especially insistent that boundaries must remain in place.

They are said to fear that any opening could allow Harry and Meghan to drift back into the royal fold. The source added that Kate understands why Harry wants his children to know their grandfather, but remembers the hurt of recent years and does not want the family drawn back into the same cycle.

The report suggests Harry's relationship with King Charles is less fractured than his bond with William. Heat notes that Harry visited Charles last year and says communication between them, though limited, is more positive. Even so, the piece presents a Balmoral meeting as Harry's hope rather than a confirmed plan.

There is also reported tension between Harry's desire for a family reset and Meghan's reluctance to bring the children into an environment she sees as hostile. One source said she still does not feel fully comfortable in Britain, especially when the children are involved, and that the issue is causing strain between the couple.

None of the claims in the Heat article has been confirmed on the record by the Sussexes or royal households, and no official travel dates have been published for June. Until invitations are accepted and the family actually appears together, the talk of a 6 June showdown and a Balmoral reset remains reported speculation rather than settled fact.