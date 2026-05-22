Sarah Ferguson is allegedly seeking a 'nice pension' from the Royal Family to secure her future and avoid a tell-all television interview, while Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to have blocked a financial audit ordered by King Charles and Prince William, according to a royal biographer.

The news came after author Andrew Lownie updated his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York with fresh claims about the Duke of York's former wife and their two daughters.

The new paperback, now on sale, paints a picture of a royal household still wrestling with the fallout from Prince Andrew's scandals and the Yorks' complicated semi-royal status.

Financial Audit Clash At Heart Of Sarah Ferguson Drama

In interviews promoting the book, Lownie alleges that King Charles and Prince William asked for a detailed financial audit of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's money, reflecting concern over how the York sisters fund their lifestyles. He claims the princesses refused to cooperate with the probe.

Lownie argues that the dispute over an alleged audit is a symptom of a wider 'civil war' within the monarchy about what to do with the Yorks. He told the Mirror that Beatrice and Eugenie are 'clearly footballs in this thing,' caught between different camps within the Royal Family.

According to his account, senior figures are worried about the optics of the sisters' activities abroad. Lownie pointed to their travel and social life as a problem for a monarchy that has tried to slim down and avoid further reputational shocks, particularly after the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the long-running controversy around Prince Andrew.

'The fact that they are still swanning around the Middle East, using their titles... it doesn't send out the right signals if you want to work your passage back. It's confusing,' he said.

There is no independent documentation in the public domain of any formal audit demand, nor of any alleged refusal, and no palace spokesperson has gone on record about such a move. For now, it sits squarely in the category of contested insider briefing.

Sarah Ferguson 'Hunting For Royal Pension,' Biographer Claims

At the centre of the turmoil sits Sarah Ferguson herself. Lownie claims the Duchess of York, who still lives at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate with Prince Andrew, is engaged in 'tense' negotiations over her future role and financial safety net.

He suggests that Sarah Ferguson is effectively 'hunting for a royal pension,' with her continued discretion portrayed as having a cash value. 'That may be what Fergie's negotiating at the moment. Can she get a nice pension from them and not have to do an Oprah interview,' he said.

It is a deliberately sharp way of putting it, but the implication is clear. In Lownie's telling, the Royal Family is wary of another high-profile, US-style television sit-down spilling internal grievances, as in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. There is no evidence that Ferguson has actively threatened such an appearance, and no broadcaster has announced talks with her.

Lownie also describes the relationship between Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice, Eugenie and the rest of the Royal Family as 'very schizophrenic,' veering between invitations and exclusion.

He points to the on-off drama of York invitations to Ascot as a sign of that mixed messaging, suggesting the palace cannot quite decide whether to embrace or sideline them.

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In his analysis, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine are presented as the leading voices for keeping the Yorks at a distance because of 'reputational damage,' while King Charles is cast as more sentimental, feeling some obligation to shield his nieces.

The biographer goes further, alleging that Charles may have made a private commitment to Prince Andrew when trying to resolve the long-running stand-off over Royal Lodge.

He claims a deal to move Andrew out included a promise that 'We'll take care of your daughters,' leaving the King 'torn' and reluctant to break his word.

Lownie also accuses the institution of a 'double standard' in its handling of the Yorks compared with the Sussexes.

He argues that Sarah Ferguson has been able to build commercial ventures and sell products, such as her now well-known jams, while living in a royal residence, yet Meghan and Harry have faced much fiercer backlash for their own financial independence.

'Poor old Meghan has watched Fergie for the last 40 years selling her jam and doing all sorts of things, and quietly doing it in the States,' he said, adding that Sarah 'was clearly living in Royal Lodge, and still semi royal.' In his view, the Sussexes could reasonably have believed they were treading a similar path.

Nothing in Lownie's account has been independently verified, and The Star, which first reported his comments, said it had approached Sarah Ferguson and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for comment.

At the time of writing, no response has been published, and Buckingham Palace has maintained its usual silence on internal family disputes.

Until any party goes on the record, the alleged audit, the 'pension' talks and the supposed Royal Lodge deal remain exactly that, allegations swirling around a family that never quite manages to leave the spotlight behind.