Prince Harry has reportedly not given up hope of reuniting with his father, King Charles, and wants his two children to spend time with their grandfather. New claims suggest the only way he could see the King is if he gate-crashes Balmoral during an upcoming trip to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle.

However, no confirmed plans for a Balmoral visit have been announced, and Markle is said to have reservations about returning to the UK over security concerns for her family.

Prince Harry's Alleged Plans to Visit Balmoral Revealed

An unnamed source told Heat World that the Sussexes will be in Portugal to visit their new home shortly after Archie and Lilibet finish the school year. While in Europe, the couple may make plans to visit the royal family, with Harry reportedly wanting to arrange a private meeting with King Charles. The source alleged that Markle is not fully on board with the plan, citing ongoing concerns over the family's security in the UK.

Royals Anxious Over Possible Reunion With the Sussexes?

Harry and Markle are also expected to attend Peter Phillips' wedding on 6 June, which could bring them into contact with other members of the royal family. The source claimed that the family is anxious about having the brothers in the same room, given that Harry and Prince William have not reconciled.

'The royal family is feeling anxious about having the brothers in the same room again. While Harry holds onto hope, William is still furious about his behaviour. There are so many unresolved feelings between them, and the family fears that William's ready to unleash how he feels, which could even lead to an altercation,' the source said.

The source also claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are uneasy about the prospect of the Sussexes returning to the UK. 'William and Kate are deeply uneasy about the whole thing. William especially feels boundaries must stay in place. They've made it clear they don't want a situation where Harry and Meghan slowly start drifting back into the fold. There's a concern that once the door opens even slightly, it becomes harder to control,' the source said.

While the Princess of Wales understands that Harry must be missing his father and brother, she is said to remain troubled by the difficulties the Sussexes' departures caused the royal family in recent years.

King Charles Wants to See His Grandchildren

Whether a reunion takes place will ultimately depend on King Charles. The source said that if the King is open to seeing his grandchildren, he would welcome his youngest son and daughter-in-law. 'In Harry's mind, it's the perfect setting for Charles to spend proper time with Archie and Lilibet. Harry feels time is precious, and he's anxious that the children need to see their grandfather now. There's a growing urgency around wanting the children to have memories with Charles,' the source said.

As of writing, Prince Harry and Markle do not have any confirmed plans to visit Balmoral or reunite with the royal family. Such visits are not usually announced or made public before they take place.