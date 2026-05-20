King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to be appalled by new claims linking Sarah Ferguson to alleged secret hotel meetings with US rapper Diddy, according to royal insiders who say the story has added another damaging layer to the Duchess of York's long record of scandal. The allegations, reported last week and denied by both sides, centre on claims of luxury suite trysts and have reportedly unsettled senior royals as the monarchy tries to project calm and stability.

The latest uproar follows months of difficult headlines for Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. Andrew's long association with Jeffrey Epstein has already cost him his HRH style, his public role and his title prince after he settled Virginia Giuffre's civil sexual assault case in 2022, while continuing to deny the allegations. Ferguson also gave up her duchess title in October after 2011 correspondence emerged in which she described Epstein as her 'steadfast, generous and supreme friend.'

King Charles And Queen Camilla 'Mortified' By Sarah Ferguson–Diddy Claims

According to Closer, the dispute stems from allegations in royal author Andrew Lownie's book Entitled, which claims Ferguson and Diddy, 56, began a secret sexual relationship in the early 2000s. Lownie says they first met at a 2002 party hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell and that by 2004 they had entered a 'friends with benefits' arrangement that allegedly continued for several years.

The book also claims Diddy, who is described as 'royal family obsessed,' boasted about his relationship with Ferguson and allegedly made offensive remarks about her daughters. Lownie further alleges the pair met in hotel suites costing as much as £50,000 a night and that Ferguson introduced Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to the rapper on several occasions.

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PER ROYAL BIOGRAPHER



Fergie and Diddy: new scandal on the offing?



This is an intersection of two stories: on the one hand, we have the convicted… pic.twitter.com/3t3HCn5RL7 — Sergeant News Network (@sgtnewsnetwork) May 10, 2026

Representatives for both Diddy and Ferguson have dismissed the account, calling it 'utterly ridiculous gossip' and 'fabricated nonsense' respectively. None of the claims has been tested in court, and there is no independent evidence in the public domain to verify the alleged affair or the reported hotel bills.

Even so, a royal source quoted by Closer says the allegations have sparked anger behind palace walls. The insider said the volume of stories about Ferguson's past connections to controversial figures has left senior royals appalled, adding that courtiers were 'deeply embarrassed' when Diddy's name was brought into the mix.

The source went on to say King Charles and Queen Camilla were particularly upset, with Camilla said to be furious that a period of royal scandal she believed was fading had returned to the spotlight. The suggestion from those around the couple is that, true or not, any link to another man facing sex crime allegations is toxic for the monarchy's reputation.

Diddy went on trial in May 2025 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty of all but two transportation counts, fined $500,000, and is currently serving a four year and two month prison sentence. Against that backdrop, even an unproven historical connection to a British royal is politically and reputationally explosive.

Old Wounds Reopened For Beatrice, Eugenie And A Weary Palace

The fallout is said to have reopened old wounds for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as for a palace already weary of renewed scrutiny. Closer's source says Prince William is furious that the family is being pulled back into old scandals just as he and the Princess of Wales are trying to present a more modern, steady image of the monarchy. Kate is also described as finding the situation upsetting and exhausting, with a preference for stability and calm over the sense of permanent chaos these rows generate.

For Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, who is pregnant with her third child, the impact is said to be deeply personal. The insider claims both sisters have been rattled, with Beatrice particularly worn down by trying to support both parents through a stream of damaging headlines. They are reportedly spending much of their time protecting their mother while trying to shield Eugenie from added stress.

The tension comes on top of a separate episode involving Prince Andrew, who was arrested on 19 February, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police said they were assessing a complaint that he shared confidential material with Epstein during his time as UK trade envoy, though he was released under investigation the same day and no charges have been brought. The episode nonetheless revived a story the palace had hoped was receding.

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Against that backdrop, courtiers are said to be wary of any new scrutiny of Ferguson's former friendships. Closer's source described a sense of panic that further revelations could emerge from her past circle, with people asking what might surface next and who else she may have crossed paths with.

Ferguson is also said to be frustrated by the informal restrictions that have followed her. She was photographed in public last month for the first time in 213 days, outside a £2,000 a night chalet at a luxury Alpine ski resort, and an insider said she wants normality again and hates feeling isolated. Senior royals, however, are reportedly adamant that bringing her back into the spotlight more regularly would be disastrous.

The same source described her as unpredictable, saying that is what worries the family most. With the King's health still under scrutiny and debate over the monarchy's future ongoing, there appears to be little appetite for another Ferguson linked storm, no matter how firmly she and Diddy deny the claims.

No further official comment has been issued by Buckingham Palace, and the allegations in Lownie's book remain unproven. The truth of what did or did not happen in those alleged hotel rooms is unknown, and the claims should be treated cautiously until verified.