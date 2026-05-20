King Charles has privately signalled he is ready to offer Prince Harry a part-time return to royal life when the duke visits the UK in around two months' time, but will not 'take orders' from Meghan Markle or bend on rules over using royal titles for profit, according to a royal insider.

It comes after months of briefing and counter-briefing about whether Harry might somehow rejoin the institution he walked away from in 2020 with Meghan. The couple's decision to step down as senior working royals, move to California and subsequently criticise the monarchy in interviews and in Harry's memoir blew open one of the most serious rifts in modern royal history.

Harry has nonetheless been open about wanting to repair relations with both his father and his brother, Prince William.

The new claims centre on a possible 'truce' between King Charles and his younger son, said to be under active discussion ahead of Harry's summer trip. The King, 77, is described as backing Harry's tentative return to the fold despite William's reported reservations, but only if the ground rules are clear from the start.

An insider told CloserOnline, 'Harry wants to come to Charles with all these demands on behalf of Meghan, but people are warning him that's not going to go over well with his father. Charles is not interested in appeasing Meghan or allowing Harry to let her pull the strings.'

The source added that while the king is willing to 'pave the way' for his son's return, he wants to deal with Harry 'man to man' and is 'not going to be taking orders from Meghan.' Those close to the situation say the monarch's position is not new, but he is now ready to 'put his cards on the table' in a formal conversation.

The Limits of a Royal Truce

The news came after King Charles chose not to visit the Sussexes during a recent trip to the United States with Queen Camilla. At the time, royal author Richard Eden quoted a source close to the family saying: 'The king hopes to see more of his son and spend time with his grandchildren. This will happen in Britain before long.'

That desire to know Prince Archie, who has just turned seven, and Princess Lilibet, four, is said to be driving much of the king's determination. The same insider now claims the success of his US visit, where Charles was welcomed by American royal watchers, has only reinforced his sense that he remains firmly in charge of royal decision-making.

'From Charles's perspective, this is about repairing a relationship with Harry and building a relationship with his grandchildren, this is what's motivating him,' the source said.

'But as he's proven lately, he's still very much in his power and he's only going to bend so far. If Harry wants to have a relationship with him he's going to have to do it on Charles' terms, whatever offer he does extend is not going to be up for negotiation.'

Meghan's role in any thaw is the most delicate part. She has not set foot in the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, and Harry has reportedly voiced concern about how she would be received by senior royals if she returned this summer. One insider previously said those fears led Harry to seek 'crisis talks' with his father ahead of a possible joint visit.

Now, the balance of power looks rather different. According to the latest briefings, Harry has been told, bluntly, that his father's wishes will come first.

'Harry is well aware that he's treading a fine line here,' the insider said, describing his attempt to keep faith with his father while showing Meghan 'via his actions' that he still puts their life in California first. 'The last thing he's prepared to do is disrespect or dishonour her in any way.'

At the same time, he is said to be 'a little nervous' about raising Meghan-related concerns with the king in case it 'rubs his father the wrong way' or jeopardises the planned reunion. It is, as the source put it, 'a tricky balance to say the least.'

Part-time Offer for Prince Harry Tied to Title Rules

Behind the scenes, there appears to be broad agreement on one point. Six years after Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals, any way back for Harry would not resemble his old job.

What is being discussed, the insider claimed, is an 'unofficial, part-time role' in which Harry would not return as a full working royal but would 'be included in the fold' and able to support causes such as the Invictus Games alongside his private projects.

The King is said to admire Harry's decision to build a new life in America, yet still believes his son 'belongs in the UK and not 6,000 miles away.'

The offer on the table, according to the source, is intended to give Harry enough reason to re-establish roots in his home country, even if that does not mean abandoning California altogether.

Money, and specifically titles, is likely to be the flashpoint. Meghan has thrown her energy into expanding her lifestyle brand, trading under her royal title, 'Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.' Charles, the insider insists, has no intention of relaxing the late queen's edict that Harry and Meghan must not use their royal status for personal financial gain.

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'The King does want Harry to return home but only if he abides by the rules and doesn't profit off his titles,' the source said. 'As far as how Meghan responds, that's up to Harry to deal with. She certainly won't be in the room when the offer is put on the table, so to speak.'

Those around the monarch say he has already 'put his neck on the line' repeatedly to keep the door open to his youngest son, even as he continues treatment for cancer.

But palace insiders insist the king is confident they can 'thrash things out' and that Harry will leave their meeting with at least some of what he wants, if not on the exact terms the Sussexes might have drawn up in Montecito.