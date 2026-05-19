King Charles is reportedly urging Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to put their feud behind them, with royal insiders claiming he believes progress between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex is now essential if Prince William and Prince Harry are ever to reconcile. The reported push comes ahead of Harry's planned UK visit in July.

According to Heat, Harry is due back in Britain this summer to mark the one year countdown to the next Invictus Games, his international sporting event for wounded service personnel. The magazine says he hopes Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will travel with him, which would make it Meghan's first visit to the UK in almost four years. Charles is said to see the trip as a chance to build on tentative progress with Harry, while William remains unwilling to entertain a broader family reunion.

Charles Looks To The Wives

Sources quoted by Heat portray the King as increasingly focused on repairing the damage between his sons, and convinced that the route back may begin with their wives. One insider said Charles has not given up on the idea of bringing William and Harry back together and now sees the relationship between Kate and Meghan as the crucial starting point.

'The thinking is that the wives have become emotionally central to everything, Kate has William's ear completely, and Meghan has Harry's,' the source said.

That remains an interpretation rather than an official palace position. Buckingham Palace has not said Charles has instructed anyone to repair the women's relationship, but the logic reflects six years of royal strain in which tensions between the brothers have often mirrored tensions between their wives.

Since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, they have spoken openly about their grievances. Their Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir Spare all described a climate of isolation, suspicion and hostility within the institution they left.

One of the most controversial claims in Spare was Harry's account that William allegedly 'knocked Harry to the floor' during a 2019 confrontation at Nottingham Cottage after calling Meghan 'difficult', 'rude' and 'abrasive'. Kensington Palace did not publicly respond to the allegation at the time, and the account remains Harry's version of events.

Old Wounds Between Kate And Meghan

The friction between Kate and Meghan has its own separate history. In 2018, around the Sussexes' Windsor wedding, reports claimed Kate had been left in tears after a disagreement over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. Meghan later told Oprah that she remembered the incident differently, saying Kate had made her cry before apologising and bringing flowers.

Harry supported that version in Spare and added further detail, including an exchange in which Kate allegedly told Meghan, 'We're not close enough for you to talk about my hormones', after Meghan made a lighthearted remark about Kate having 'baby brain'. The palace has never confirmed or denied the exchange.

Taken on their own, none of these incidents would be unusual in a stressed family. What makes them harder to undo is the way they have been shared publicly, dissected repeatedly and turned into symbols of wider royal breakdown.

Kate is now said to have little appetite for a managed reconciliation. One Heat source claimed she wants to avoid forced meetings, while William is reportedly opposed to staged peace talks or awkward photo opportunities.

Those comments remain unattributed and cannot be independently verified. No one from the Waleses' office has publicly set out that position, although it does fit the couple's recent approach of maintaining a tightly controlled public front and avoiding Sussex related drama.

Charles Shifts His Team

Against that backdrop, Charles has also made changes to his own team. It was reported last week that his new private secretary, Theo Rycroft, has been given part of the brief of improving relations between the brothers. According to Heat, the move is driven less by strategy than by the King's frustration and emotional fatigue.

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'He hates what the family has turned into. This isn't how he imagined things at this stage in his reign. He's really hoping that Theo will be able to bring everyone together,' the insider said, adding that 'there's definitely a desperation creeping in'.

The King is also said to be increasingly conscious of time. Archie is now seven and Lilibet is four, and Charles has reportedly seen his grandchildren only rarely since Harry and Meghan left the UK. Their possible return for the Invictus milestone has sharpened his sense that chances for private family time may be slipping away.

'The King knows time matters now more than ever,' the source said. 'People keep saying the brothers need to sit down together, but privately, more and more people think the women are the key to everything'.

The focus on Kate and Meghan marks a notable shift in the way the feud is being described. For years, public discussion framed the split as a story about two princes drifting apart. Now, at least in some royal circles, the view appears to be that the wives may hold the real key, or the real obstacle, to any reconciliation.

There is still a wide gap between private hopes and public reality. Meghan has not been in the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 and is widely reported to remain wary of returning. William has shown no sign that he is willing to spend more time with his brother than necessary, while Kate's health and workload will also shape what is possible in the months ahead.

No summit, joint appearance or private meeting has been confirmed by any of the royal households. Until travel plans are fixed and the family is actually in the same place, talk of Charles 'demanding' an end to the feud reads more like aspiration than certainty.