A man from Suffolk is facing serious charges after allegedly shouting abuse and threatening remarks at Prince Andrew, turning a walk near the Sandringham Estate into a security scare for the prince. The man was later arrested by police.

According to Norfolk Police, Alex Jenkinson of Stowmarket, Suffolk, was arrested in Wolferton near Mountbatten-Windsor's house on the King's Sandringham estate. Reports stated that Andrew had been walking his dogs with a private security officer when Jenkinson allegedly approached while shouting.

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Police Arrest Suspect After Alleged Threatening Encounter

The official police statement indicated that they responded to reports of a man behaving in an intimidating manner near the Sandringham Estate on the evening of 6 May.

'Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30 pm yesterday (Wednesday 6 May 2026) following a report a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village,' the statement indicated.

'Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and possession of an offensive weapon. He was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains in custody,' it continued.

Prosecutors have charged Jenkins, 39, with 'two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior to harass someone or cause alarm or distress and failing to provide a specimen of blood in custody' connected to the confrontation involving Andrew, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after stepping away from royal duties, per People.

NEW: Police charge man following alleged threat to former Prince Andrew.

Norfolk Police: Alex Jenkinson, 39 from Stowmarket charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to harass someone or cause alarm or distress https://t.co/9SsGamnJxU — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 7, 2026

Multiple British media outlets reported that the suspect allegedly wore a ski mask or balaclava during the confrontation. Andrew quickly 'rushed towards his own car, parked nearby, and drove away at speed as the suspect allegedly tried to sprint after him.' However, police confirmed that the investigation relates to threatening and abusive behaviour.

Authorities have not publicly detailed the exact words allegedly shouted during the confrontation.

Security Concerns Renewed Around Former Royal

The incident has revived discussion around Andrew's personal security arrangements following the removal of his publicly funded protection in recent years. Since withdrawing from royal duties amid controversy surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew's official security coverage has reportedly been reduced significantly, according to The Daily Beast reporting.

Speaking to The Telegraph, a source stated, 'This shows why Andrew's security provisions need to be proportionate and properly balanced for an individual with a very high profile. Surely this demonstrates why his security should be reviewed.'

According to ABC News, Mountbatten-Windsor relocated to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate earlier this year after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor. Reports noted that security measures around the property have since been strengthened, including fencing and surveillance systems.

Police Investigation Continues

Norfolk Police confirmed that the suspect was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear before magistrates following the charges. Authorities have not released additional details about any weapon allegedly connected to the arrest.

🚨 BALACLAVA MAN RUSHES PRINCE ANDREW WITH WEAPON — ARRESTED NEAR SANDRINGHAM ESTATE



A man wearing a balaclava was arrested after rushing towards Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor while he was walking his dogs yesterday evening.



The suspect reportedly spotted Andrew from about 50… pic.twitter.com/e7KMjf5HWi — Skint Eastwood (@Skint_Eastwood1) May 7, 2026

Buckingham Palace has not issued an extensive public statement about the incident. Andrew's representatives also declined to provide detailed comment in several reports published after the arrest.

The episode quickly attracted media attention because of Andrew's controversial public standing and the unusual nature of the alleged confrontation near a royal estate. Security around senior members of the royal family has remained a sensitive issue in recent years, particularly for royals no longer carrying out official duties.