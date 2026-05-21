Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unlikely to divorce any time soon because the legal costs 'would likely bankrupt them,' a source close to the couple has claimed, despite renewed speculation over the state of their marriage. The comments emerged on Tuesday 19 May, as Meghan marked the couple's eighth wedding anniversary with unseen photographs from their 2018 Windsor Castle ceremony and Frogmore House reception.

The Instagram post showed the couple embracing in St George's Chapel and sharing a kiss on the dance floor, offering a nostalgic reminder of the royal wedding that came two years before they stepped back from royal duties and moved to California. For readers, it was a reminder that the Sussex story still shifts between public romance, private pressure and relentless scrutiny.

The Money Question

According to the insider quoted by In Touch Weekly, Meghan and Harry are publicly insisting that their relationship is strong. 'They're both insisting ... that things are great between them,' the source said. 'Not a lot of people are buying that, though. There are just too many cracks showing.'

Those supposed cracks have been read into the couple's recent social media activity. A week before the anniversary post, Meghan, 44, shared photographs of the pair with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4, during a family trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The images were polished, affectionate and carefully presented, but the source suggested they did not sit comfortably with Harry, 41.

'Anyone who knows Harry knows how much he bristles at all these photo ops,' the insider said. 'The fact that a private moment like a trip to Disneyland with the kids had to be shared on social media is the exact sort of thing Harry hates.' The source added that the posts are part of Meghan's brand strategy and help keep money coming in, even if that approach frustrates Harry.

The same insider argued that money is now the biggest reason a separation looks unlikely. 'It's no secret that money is a huge issue for them right now,' the source said. 'They are very leveraged, trying to dismantle all of that. Plus, paying out all the legal fees for a divorce would likely bankrupt them.' There is no public breakdown of the couple's finances to verify that claim, and no documents or figures were provided to support it.

Brand Sussex Versus Private Harry

The suggestion that Meghan and Harry could be staying together partly because divorce would be too expensive fits a familiar pattern around the couple. Since leaving the UK, every public move has been examined not only for what it says about their marriage, but also for what it means for their business.

Meghan's anniversary tribute, full of romantic and royal imagery, plays directly into the couple's origin story at a time when critics are whispering about strain. The Disneyland pictures work in a similar way, doubling as a family album and a piece of brand content. What was once private now sits within the wider Archewell and As Ever media ecosystem.

The source's claim that Harry resents the publicity is easy to understand given his long-running complaints about media intrusion. Even so, it remains only an allegation, and neither Meghan nor Harry has publicly addressed any disagreement over social media strategy. Their joint appearances continue to project unity, at least in public.

The line that they are 'painted into a corner' financially also reflects choices the Sussexes have made since stepping down as working royals. Giving up royal funding pushed them into the market as content creators and brand builders, where visibility helps drive income. The same spotlight they once tried to escape is now, in large part, what helps pay the bills.

That is one reason the divorce speculation keeps resurfacing. A split would threaten the value of the story their deals are built around, while also raising difficult questions over assets, custody and possibly intellectual property. For now, there are no filings, no legal separation and no formal statement suggesting an imminent break-up.

What can be said on the record is limited. Meghan has posted romantic wedding photos and curated family moments, Harry appears in them, and unnamed insiders insist all is well while pointing to financial strain behind the scenes. Until anything more concrete emerges, the claim that legal fees 'would likely bankrupt them' remains an unverified allegation rather than established fact.