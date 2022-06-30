Prince Charles was happy to have reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and meet their children during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in June. A source claimed that he was particularly emotional when he saw his granddaughter Lilibet for the first time.

A senior royal aide admitted during the briefing of Clarence House's annual review that "it was fantastic to see" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" and "wonderful to have them back in Britain." The source told the Daily Mail that the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall "were absolutely thrilled to see them."

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with the couple at Clarence House on June 3. They were reportedly seen leaving the house before they drove to St. Paul's Cathedral to join the rest of the royal family for the Thanksgiving Service.

It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to meet Prince Charles and Camilla. The future king was said to have been "very emotional" when he first met his granddaughter and happy to have reunited with Archie.

The royal aide's comments contradicted reports that claimed the 73-year-old had a frosty reunion with his youngest son at Clarence House. Christopher Andersen, author of "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," said that the 37-year-old visited his father in the hopes of reconciliation, but "there was no real breakthrough."

"And I have a feeling that Prince Harry definitely went there hoping for some sort of rapprochement but there were no touchy-feely vibes coming back in his direction. So, I think the curtain has come down," he said.

Aside from meeting Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle after the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2. They brought Archie so he could reunite with his great-grandmother and personally introduced Lilibet for the first time. They had a private and intimate meeting with Her Majesty although there are no photos to document the encounter.