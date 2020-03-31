Last week, Prince Charles was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. He was sent into self-isolation at his Scotland residence. The latest update suggests that the heir to the British throne has recovered fully an is out of isolation.

The update about Prince Charles' health amid coronavirus outbreak was delivered by a royal source to CNN. "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," the source told the publication as quoted.

When the Prince of Wales, 71, was first tested for COVID-19, he was displaying mild symptoms. As per government and medical guidelines in the UK he was asked to self-isolate himself for a period of seven days. Meanwhile, Duchess of Cornwall, Camila, 72, was also tested for coronavirus, but the results remained negative. However, she has been advised to self-isolate herself until the end of the week and keep a check on her vitals to ensure she does not develop any symptoms.

During his quarantine, the prince spent his time at his Birkhall home located at his ancestral Balmoral estate. Soon after Charles was tested positive for the virus, concern about his mother Queen Elizabeth II's health increased. However, it was later confirmed that the mother-son duo last met on March 12 and the experts believe that the prince was not infectious at the time.

Nevertheless, the 93-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip, 98, are self-isolating as a precautionary measure at Windsor Castle. They cancelled all their royal engagements until new advisory by the government. At the time, the head of the state remains in good health.

Soon after Charles was tested positive for coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also confirmed to have contracted the virus. He is now in self-isolation and continues working remotely from his quarters above 11 Downing Street.