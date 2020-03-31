In the wake of the battle against coronavirus, Prince William reportedly wants to join the Nation Health Services workers who are tirelessly working at the frontline. With his effort, the Duke of Cambridge wants to do his bit by returning as an air ambulance pilot amid the pandemic.

According to The Sun, the royal dad sounded off his desire for returning to his role as flying medic during the coronavirus spread, the virus the world is grappling to contain. Prince William, who is third in the line to the British throne has expressed his desire to fight at the frontline, but it may not be possible due to his royal duties.

The duke has two years of experience as a pilot to flying medics. Before stepping down in 2017, the royal served as a pilot to air ambulance in emergency situations.

During his recent visit to the NHS call centre, the father-of-three said he missed the job that helped him save several lives. "William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic," a source told the publication.

"He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it's complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal," the insider added.

The publication notes that after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit 'The Firm,' Prince Andrew stepped down his royal duties in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and Prince Charles is just out of self-isolation following his COVID-19. William remains one the few senior royals sharing the burden of the royal engagements with the queen. Therefore, returning to his previous job may not be possible.

"But William is very keen to do anything he can to help," the source adds. He described his experience at the East Anglian Air Ambulance as a "privilege."

It is revealed that during his time at the medic emergency department, he assisted doctors across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, Essex and Hertfordshire.

So far, the UK has reported more than 22,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1408 deaths.