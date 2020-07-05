Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex continued their volunteering work amid the coronavirus pandemic. The British royal couple joined volunteers packing meals for NHS workers earlier this week.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex joined volunteers at a warehouse for SaluteTheNHS initiative, which is a charitable organisation that aims to prepare and deliver a million meals to NHS frontline workers. The organisation's mainstay is to "feed vital NHS front-line heroes with nutritious, balanced and tasty meals by galvanising business leaders and philanthropists, using their donations, skill-sets or products to great effect in the war against COVID-19."

The couple helped pack the Boost meal boxes that included meals planned by food experts -- chefs and nutritionists, to "ensure every pack is balanced, nutritious and tasty" and that the food can sustain the body and mind. Besides, the Soothe and Care packages contained personal care products like shampoos and soaps to help the frontline workers care for their minds and bodies.

Sophie opted for a black-and-white striped top during the visit and paired it with a smart black blazer and jeans. Her blonde hair was swept back into a ponytail. Meanwhile Edward wore a grey blazer, relaxed white shirt and trousers for the occasion. The couple was also seen sharing a laugh with volunteers, many of whom were wearing masks in the warehouse.

SaluteTheNHS was founded by Ron Dennis CBE and Nigel Harris, and a team of professionals, who wanted to help with this aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its official website. The funds were initially provided by a grant of £1 million, and a £500,000 matched pledge by The Dennis Foundation.

The charity took to Instagram and shared about Edward and Sophie's visit. "We were delighted to welcome The Earl and Countess of Wessex to the Salute the NHS hub today to meet our fantastic volunteers and to see our team in action! Their Royal Highnesses helped pack our Boost meal boxes and our Soothe and Care packages. We are all in this together, standing behind the NHS!" the charity wrote.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex joined volunteers @SaluteNHS today to prepare food packs for NHS frontline workers across the UK.



The @SaluteNHS initiative is providing meals and care packages to support the work of ICU, A&E and anaesthetic teams across the UK. pic.twitter.com/1SdUWtxA9t June 30, 2020

Sharing snaps of the visit ontwitter,the Royal Family's official account wrote: "The Earl and Countess of Wessex joined volunteers @SaluteNHS today to prepare food packs for NHS frontline workers across the UK. The @SaluteNHS initiative is providing meals and care packages to support the work of ICU, A&E and anaesthetic teams across the UK. The Earl and Countess thanked the volunteers for their contributions to the @SaluteNHS initiative, which is aiming to deliver one million meals to NHS staff."

Edward and Sophie have been actively volunteering throughout the pandemic, especially in helping prepare food packages for families and frontline workers.