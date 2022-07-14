Prince Harry has been accused of further adding to the health concerns of Queen Elizabeth II with the upcoming release of his memoir later this year.

The 96-year-old monarch has been having difficulties lately with her mobility. As such, she has lessened her public engagements and only conducts in-person appearances at Windsor Castle.

However, royal commentators believe that she is also suffering emotionally because of her grandson, Prince Harry. She has been known to keep a stoic face so people would not really know how she feels.

But the 37-year-old has reportedly done nothing but hurt his grandmother ever since he and Meghan Markle quit their royal duties in 2020. They also strained their relationship with the family after their Oprah interview in 2021.

Now, the Duke of Sussex has a book coming out which he said will tell "wholly truthful" accounts of his life. The royals are said to be already anticipating the damage that its contents will cause to the monarchy, and of course, to Queen Elizabeth II.

GB News presenter Mark Dolan especially expressed his frustration at Prince Harry. He went on a long rant about the upcoming memoir and criticised its quality ahead of its release.

He said, "When you think of great authors, who springs to mind? Charles Dickens, John Steinbeck, Stephen King, JK Rowling? What about Prince Harry? Yes, the Ginger Windsor himself. The world's least happy millionaire has a book in the pipeline. It's being pitched as a semi-autobiography but looks set to be the greatest work of fiction since War and Peace – and probably just as boring."

The reporter continued, "Well, let's hope this privileged aristo doesn't shake it off because his proposed tell-all tome threatens to do more damage to his family relations, to his reputation in this country, to the venerated institution in which he was born. And it will exact more needless stress and anxiety on his 96-year-old grandmother, the Queen."

Dolan claimed that Prince Harry is writing a "misery memoir in which he moans for 300 pages about how terrible his life is." However, he called it ironic that he is writing it from his nine-bedroom Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California.