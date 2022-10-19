Royal biographer Angela Levin said that Prince Harry does not want the popular Netflix series "The Crown" to reach a point where it will show his and Prince William's life on screen.

The author, who wrote "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," shared that the royal told her that he was a fan of the show. The admission came when she interviewed him in 2017 for an upcoming book.

She wrote in her piece for The Sun, "As I sat opposite Prince Harry in Kensington Palace, he suddenly asked me: 'Are you watching The Crown?' The question, which came as I interviewed him for an upcoming book in 2017, took me by surprise."

Levin added that Prince Harry seemed to quite like 'The Crown' and that "he was a fan of the first two seasons." However, he confessed that "he was starting to get a bit nervous" as the seasons progressed.

The biographer shared, "His 'red line' was clear: he wanted the show to end before the point his own life - and that of his brother, Prince William - would be shown on-screen."

Unfortunately for the Duke of Sussex, he has no creative control over what "The Crown" will or will not show. He and Meghan Markle may have a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix but they are not privy to storyline details about the fifth and sixth seasons of the series.

"The world may think that Prince Harry's deal with us means he has some control on the company's output but it is not the case," a source told the publication adding, "He has some say in the content he produces for them, but outside of that the company remains independent. And one key aspect of that is 'The Crown.'"

The insider shared that Prince Harry "has no control over what storylines or material Left Bank put together for 'The Crown.'" He also "does not have input in the scripts or narrative of the show either directly through Left Bank or indirectly through Netflix. There is no opportunity for him to send over his ideas or suggestions either."