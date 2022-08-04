The delay in the release of Prince Harry's memoir has people wondering if it will come out at all. On the other hand, royal experts believe it has been pushed back because of his hesitance to share details that could harm his royal family.

Royal watchers are said to be anticipating salacious revelations in the book because that is what his publisher, Penguin Random House, reportedly wants in exchange for the advance payment he received. Readers are also believed to be looking for a controversial memoir, with some thinking that the Duke of Sussex could attack his stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and his father Prince Charles.

However, royal expert Richard Kay believes that the 37-year-old may have toned down the contents of his memoir following his return to the U.K. in June. Discussing the book on the latest edition of True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat," he said, "There is still that possibility that the entreaties of the Royal Family have not fallen on deaf ears, and that Harry is having second thoughts about when he publishes this book at all..."

He added, "The book was completed, we believe in, about January - at least Harry's part in it - the interviews. That was really when Harry was still at peak rage, with Britain, with the Royal Family, with his sibling and family."

However, Kay explained that "since then, there has been a measure of a rapprochement." He pointed out how during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, "there was a bit of an attempt by Harry to sort of wind it down a bit. Will he want to readjust what he's written? All these things must be going through his mind."

Royal author Duncan Larcombe chimed in and said, "When he saw the Queen on his way to the Invictus Games earlier this year...I think Harry seems to have just slightly spiked his guns. The Queen has slightly calmed the situation down."

Fellow royal expert Ingrid Seward also believes that Prince Harry will stay away from hurting or criticising the royal family in his memoir, which is due for release in December. Instead, he would want to "talk about himself, and his feelings, and his wokeness." She believes that the Duke of Sussex does not have "to say anything unpleasant about anyone."