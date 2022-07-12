The royals are said to be shaking in their boots in anticipation of Prince Harry's memoir amid claims that it could contain salacious details about the family.

The Duke of Sussex and his publisher, Penguin Random House have yet to announce the exact release date for the book, although it is said to be due in Autumn. Reports have it that it has been delayed and this has caused concerns among royals since this could only mean that it is controversial.

According to Page Six, the royal family should be nervous since Prince Harry's memoir contains even more "truth bombs." A New York publishing source revealed that the $20-million book certainly contains "juicy" details that should worry the royals.

Meanwhile, another publishing source said the Duke of Sussex included new stories in his memoir that he has not opened up about in the past. The insider said, "There's a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood...there is some content in there that should make his family nervous."

However, the 37-year-old reportedly did not include "derogatory" stories about his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his book. The royal said his memoir will contain "wholly truthful" accounts of his life and life experiences.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," Prince Harry said in a press announcement.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly teamed up with ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer for his book. The Pulitzer winner previously wrote the memoirs of tennis legend Andre Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Speculations are rife that Prince Harry's memoir will contain stories about his childhood and growing up with his stepmother Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. It is expected to also include his memories of Princess Diana and is believed to target Camilla and Prince Charles.