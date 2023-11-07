Buckingham Palace has not reached out to Prince Harry about King Charles III's 75th birthday celebrations. Contrary to reports, he has not received an invite.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex denied claims that he snubbed an invite to his father's birthday bash telling The Messenger on Monday: "In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday."

"It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the representative added.

A report from the Sunday Times claimed that Prince Harry turned down an invite to be at King Charles III's birthday party on Nov. 14. Another unnamed source said to be close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex likewise said that not only were they not invited, they were also unaware of any party until the story broke.

"They had not received any invitation and were unaware of any celebrations until the stories came out," the insider told the Daily Mail adding that the couple would normally be included in important royal events despite their strained relationship with certain family members.

"In this case, they aren't and that's okay. I'm sure the Duke will find a way to reach out privately to wish His Majesty a happy birthday like he has always done. The story in The Times as well as subsequent stories have been positioned in a way to make it look like the Duke is snubbing his father, which he is not," the source added.

Another friend of the Sussexes likewise suggested that perhaps Buckingham Palace leaked the story about Prince Harry allegedly snubbing the invite to divert attention from King Charles III and Queen Camilla's visit to Kenya. Demonstrators were present during their visit and they demanded that His Majesty apologise for Britain's colonial history.

"Considering the trip didn't go well, this might be a welcome distraction," the friend said.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson declined to comment when asked about King Charles III's birthday invite to Prince Harry. The report comes amid continued strained relations between the 39-year-old duke and his father and brother, Prince William.

They were not seen interacting with each other during His Majesty's coronation on May 6. The royals also failed to publicly greet the Duke of Sussex on his 39th birthday in September, although they have done so in previous years through their respective social media pages.

An insider claimed that "communication between the King and Prince Harry remain pretty poor. They don't speak much, if at all". The duke revealed during a promotional interview for his memoir "Spare" back in January that he is no longer on speaking terms with his father and brother.

Reports have suggested that the widening gap between the Sussexes and the royals stem from their criticism of the Firm in different TV interviews in America. Most prominently, their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which they shared a number of claims about the institution and certain royal family members.

Then earlier this year in January, Prince Harry released his memoir in which he revealed private details about his family. In it, he accused King Charles III of being unsympathetic when the latter told him about Princess Diana's death.

He also alleged that Prince William physically assaulted him during an argument about Meghan Markle in 2019 and accused Queen Camilla of leaking stories to the British tabloids in an attempt to rehabilitate her image. In an interview shortly after the release of "Spare," Prince Harry admitted that he has not "spoken for a long time" with his family and said he loves every one of them "despite the differences".