Prince Harry and Prince William both have public engagements in Singapore. But to avoid a reunion, they reportedly made sure their schedules won't coincide.

The Duke of Sussex was in Singapore on Saturday to compete at the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup to raise funds for his Sentebale charity. He was joined by long-time friend and polo player Nacho Figueras.

What a day! The Duke of Sussex and Nacho Figueras battled it out on opposing teams in this year’s Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup with the final score levelling at 7-7 with honours shared. pic.twitter.com/DOqyqCTsmZ — @Sentebale (@Sentebale) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is expected to be in Singapore on Nov. 7 for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. Speaking about the brothers' schedules, Nick Bullen, co-founder of "True Royalty TV," told Fox News Digital "I'm sure everybody managed those diaries to make sure there was no crossover whatsoever."

He added, "Harry hasn't even been going to old friends' weddings. So, those moments where they might bump into each other aren't happening, let alone the choreographed moments."

The award-winning documentarian, who has been producing programmes about the British Royal Family for two decades, also talked about Prince William and Kate Middleton's schedules for the summer. He said the couple and their children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, will be spending the holiday at Balmoral.

Bullen shared that the family will be staying in a cottage that was a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II when she was alive. He said, "William and Kate have taken it over with their children for this summer. So, it's nice to see the traditions are continuing."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly also have an open invite to visit Balmoral. But given reports of a continued rift between the brothers, it is unlikely that any reunion will happen at the Queen's Scottish estate too.

"I'm told that the king continues to reach out to Harry and Meghan and that the door is always open. I think, probably, he more than anybody, wants to repair the relationships," Bullen said.

He added, "We all know things are still very tense between William and Harry, but I think the king does want to repair [things] ...There is probably an open invitation to visit the king whenever they can. And he would love to see them."

Bullen is certain that King Charles III will welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warmly if they do visit Balmoral in the summer. He noted that the couple does not appear to have a 9-5 job so "they've probably got the ability to make a visit to Scotland should they wish."

Speaking about Prince Harry and Prince William's rift, the documentarian shared, "I think there is so much water under the bridge between William and Harry that how they intend to find that common ground is beyond most royal commentators."

Bullen thinks that there "needs to be a brokerage from another person." He said in order for the brothers to fix their relationship, there needs to be an intervention and that they both have to be "willing to come to the table."

However, he also believes that it is going to be very difficult to have the brothers reconcile. He said it would "require big apologies from both sides."

Prince Harry spoke about his strained relationship with King Charles III and Prince William in promotional interviews for his memoir "Spare" in January this year. He said at the time that they were no longer on speaking terms. But despite the tension, he still made sure to attend his father's coronation in London on May 6.

Bullen pointed at the seating arrangement at the ceremony, noting that it was carefully worked out so the brothers "wouldn't have to have an interaction." Prince Harry left for California shortly after the ceremony ended so he could still celebrate his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday with Meghan Markle and their daughter Princess Lilibet on the same day.