Prince Harry is said to be risking the chance to reconcile with Prince William and the rest of the British royals over his decision to release a memoir. A royal expert claimed he is only making alleged tension with the family even worse.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier said the royals are bracing for the release of the book because they do not know what it contains. They are worried that the Duke of Sussex wrote things that could be damaging to the monarchy.

He told The Sun, "I can't see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry's book is out of the way."

Dampier claimed that the book might even "make things worse" Fellow royal author Angela Levin agreed with Dampier, and said his prediction is "quite right." She said that the book, being that it is going to be "heartfelt and intimate," could only cause even more trouble. It is said that the Duke of Sussex received a $20 million upfront payment for his memoir and that in exchange, he is expected to include salacious revelations.

The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" said, "If it's going to be intimate, as he says, I fear he risks looking like a traitor to the Royal Family. I think he is going to smash again. I don't know why."

Levin questioned if Prince Harry has a vendetta against the royals and said, "Does he want to destroy his family? Does he feel so vengeful that he has to take yet another knock after Oprah and 'Finding Freedom'?"

There are speculations that the book will focus on Princess Diana and her death. Likewise, that it could target Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, and the duke's father, Prince Charles. The only two people that he probably won't criticise are Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and his publisher, Penguin Random House, have yet to announce an exact release date for his memoir. But according to reports, it is expected to hit bookshelves in the U.S.A. between Thanksgiving and Christmas.