Prince Harry had a rare experience of being driven by six times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in an electric Mercedes to inaugurate The Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire on Friday. The museum charts the British motor racing through the years.

The museum is the new home of the British Racing Drivers' Club's (BRDC) archive and also houses hands-on exhibits for visitors. The car was a 65,000 pounds electric Mercedes EQC 400 AMG. Prince Harry was greeted by two more F1 drivers, Williams-Mercedes racer George Russell and Red Bull Racing's Alexander Albon, Daily Mail reports.

Besides, former F1 world champion Damon Hill who took the crown with the Williams team in 1996 was also present. The Duke of Sussex tried out interactive displays and met with local students in the Tech Lab section. The museum hopes to inspire the next generation of engineers through exhibitions and learning programmes.

This morning, The Duke of Sussex raced up to Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix to open the The Silverstone Experience, a brand-new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing. Joined by six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton MBE, The Duke of Sussex and Lewis toured @thesilverstoneexperience, where they viewed the various components of the museum, met with volunteers, and chatted with the next generation of engineers and racing drivers. The museum brings the extensive heritage of Silverstone and British motor racing to life, celebrating the circuit and the country's position at the heart of the global motorsport industry. It showcases the rich history of the sport, highlights amazing stories of many whom have been part of what makes Silverstone so special - which we hope, will inspire future generations to come.

"I'll keep this brief – there's nothing better than officially opening a building that is very much open. Tomorrow marks two years since we were last here and I can't believe that you've managed to turn a World War Two hangar that was pretty cold, pretty dusty, two years ago into this remarkable experience," said Harry while inaugurating the museum.

"Thank you for being able to do that under a huge amount of pressure as well, thank you for providing so many of these opportunities for so many young people. And thank you for really putting a marker down for what British motor-racing means to the world," he added. The British prince said that he would want to come back again to the museum to "soak up the experience for myself."

Tonight in London, for their third consecutive year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. By choosing to take on what seems impossible, these men and women not only set goals for themselves but have also inspired millions of people around the world. These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The Duke, who founded the @EndeavourFund, spoke on the night: "The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform. The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all - the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges - as if being shot or blown up wasn't enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life changing injury." Since its launch in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported 108 projects that have directly assisted over 6,000 of those injured in service. Congratulations to all those who participated in endeavours over the last year and inspired others to push the boundaries of what's possible!

These are the last official engagements that Harry is carrying out as a royal before he and Meghan Markle step down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31. The royal couple attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry is patron of the Rugby Football League Photo: POOL / Steve Parsons

They will make their last official appearances as HRHs alongside the rest of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on Monday.