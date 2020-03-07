Prince Harry had a rare experience of being driven by six times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in an electric Mercedes to inaugurate The Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire on Friday. The museum charts the British motor racing through the years.

The museum is the new home of the British Racing Drivers' Club's (BRDC) archive and also houses hands-on exhibits for visitors. The car was a 65,000 pounds electric Mercedes EQC 400 AMG. Prince Harry was greeted by two more F1 drivers, Williams-Mercedes racer George Russell and Red Bull Racing's Alexander Albon, Daily Mail reports.

Besides, former F1 world champion Damon Hill who took the crown with the Williams team in 1996 was also present. The Duke of Sussex tried out interactive displays and met with local students in the Tech Lab section. The museum hopes to inspire the next generation of engineers through exhibitions and learning programmes.

"I'll keep this brief – there's nothing better than officially opening a building that is very much open. Tomorrow marks two years since we were last here and I can't believe that you've managed to turn a World War Two hangar that was pretty cold, pretty dusty, two years ago into this remarkable experience," said Harry while inaugurating the museum.

"Thank you for being able to do that under a huge amount of pressure as well, thank you for providing so many of these opportunities for so many young people. And thank you for really putting a marker down for what British motor-racing means to the world," he added. The British prince said that he would want to come back again to the museum to "soak up the experience for myself."

These are the last official engagements that Harry is carrying out as a royal before he and Meghan Markle step down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31. The royal couple attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday.

They will make their last official appearances as HRHs alongside the rest of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on Monday.