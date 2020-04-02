Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their official exit from the British royal family on Tuesday, while promising to focus on how they "can best contribute" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to a report in Us Weekly, Prince Harry who moved to California from Canada with Meghan Markle and son Archie just before the countries shut down the borders, is feeling bad about leaving the United Kingdom in the time of the crisis.

Though the couple is settling in Los Angeles with their 10-month-old son Archie and looking forward to their new life, Harry feels guilty about not being there for his country and his father Prince Charles, who has recently ended his quarantine period after being tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

"Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call," a source told the outlet, adding, "And he's overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on."

While self-isolating at his Birkhall home, Charles called his sons Prince William and Harry to inform them about the diagnosis. According to the insider, during the "heart-wrenching" call with his father, Harry "confessed to feeling beyond helpless being over 5,000 miles away in LA."

"Charles tried to calm Harry down by saying he's OK and that he's only suffering from mild symptoms, which slightly helped put his mind at ease but he's (Harry) still worried. Harry's admitted it's hit him that Charles and the Queen aren't going to be around forever," the insider claimed, adding that the 35-year-old tries to keep in touch with his father and his grandmother, but the calls are few and far between due to the eight-hour time zone difference.

Meanwhile, a royal source told People magazine that despite the uncertainty, Harry and Meghan are "positive about the future."

"It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter. Like everyone, they are adjusting to (social distancing), being cautious and safe," the insider said.