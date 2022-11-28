Queen Elizabeth II took it as a compliment that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter after her nickname, Lilibet," unlike other royal family members who allegedly found it "presumptuous."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caused quite a stir when they chose to name their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, in honour of Her Majesty and Princess Diana. Other royal family members were reportedly left unimpressed with the choice.

Author Gyles Brandreth wrote in his book "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait" that some family members found the use of the name "bewildering" and "rather presumptuous" as it was what Prince Philip lovingly used to call his wife and so it has always been "intimately and exclusively the Queen's."

However, the author claimed that Her Majesty considered it as the "compliment it was intended to be." She reportedly accepted the choice with "good grace."

Brandreth wrote as quoted by the Daily Mail, "I hear they're calling her 'Lili', which is very pretty and seems just right."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet Diana on June 4, 2021. They announced her arrival a few days after her birth. According to previous reports, they went ahead and chose Lilibet after they asked Her Majesty's permission and she agreed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the U.K. with their family for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations when they celebrated their daughter's first birthday. They had a small picnic party on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage attended by close friends and family, although Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, and King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were unable to attend.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

Their friend and photographer Misan Harriman captured an adorable picture of the toddler on the grass and shared it on his Twitter page to celebrate her birthday. He also shared another snap of the Duchess of Sussex cradling her daughter. The photo marked the first official portrait of Lilibet as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have largely kept their children's lives private since they moved to California in 2020. Lilibet is seventh in line to the British throne after her older brother Archie, 3.