Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds with each other when it comes to their wish for privacy. He wants to scale back on the spotlight, but she wants to get more publicity.

According to sources, the 37-year-old wants to stop with the TV appearances. He reportedly realised he has had enough after he met his family in the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee and he and his wife received a frosty welcome.

A source told Heat magazine, "The frosty reaction he received from William and other members of the family really alarmed Harry. He was embarrassed and felt no one wanted to be seen with him. It made him want to get away from the spotlight and focus on his charity work."

The insider added that the Duke of Sussex is "worried all the endless TV interviews are starting to look a bit tacky, and it feels like he's drifting away from the reasons he and Meghan stepped down from the royal family in the first place."

Meanwhile, a friend of Prince Harry claimed that he "did dial back on some PR engagements and filming commitments. It feels like it's all become too much for him, especially with the Netflix crew everywhere." The pal claimed that he will "be so relieved when it's over."

However, it is different for Meghan Markle as she has reportedly told friends that they are just getting started. The source claimed that "they're really at odds over this" because she "feels like they're only just getting started with their showbiz work."

The former "Suits" star is "already preparing for their next big TV show and wants to collaborate with Oprah's network to give people a look at the more glamorous aspects of their lives. She's even considering going down the reality TV route."

In their bid to be financially independent after Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. They have yet to release their first Netflix documentary called "Heart of Invictus" and add more episodes to their Archwell Audio Spotify podcast. They have also appeared in several TV interviews but their most explosive was with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.