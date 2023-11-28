Royal biographer Omid Scobie claims that Prince Harry has made several attempts to mend his relationship with his father, King Charles III, but his efforts have been futile as the latter seems unwilling to reconcile.

In excerpts from his book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" obtained by Page Six, the author cited several sources who said that both the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, have made numerous attempts to fix their strained relationship with the royals, especially with His Majesty.

Scobie cited a friend of Prince Harry who said that the royal reached out to King Charles III to wish the family a Merry Christmas last year after the latter refused to make the first move. The pair had "an awkward conversation" but the duke knew that "if he didn't make those first steps, there would never be any progress".

"There were no raised voices, no arguments ... but the King was cold and brief rather than open to any proper dialogue," the pal said.

His Majesty has remained stoic and the author quoted another insider who said: "It's complex, but there's increasing frustration from some of the wider circle of family members that Charles won't just fix things for the sake of everyone."

Despite their attempts at reconciliation allegedly getting shunned, it is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still continue to reach out to the monarch. Royal correspondent Victoria Ward shared that the couple even called to greet King Charles III on his 75th birthday on November 14.

She said a "notable shift in tone" transpired that could possibly lead to a reconciliation following the call, in which the "Duke of Sussex offered an olive branch". The Duchess of Sussex even jumped in on the call and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, recorded a video of themselves singing happy birthday to their grandfather.

Ward noted that "the fact that both sides have signalled a desire to bury the hatchet and start to mend their relationship was hailed a positive sign that was celebrated on both sides of the Atlantic".

Moreover, Scobie said during an interview earlier this month that he was "surprised to learn" that Meghan Markle still "has some sort of correspondence" with the monarch. Even though she has "moved on" from the royals, she still updates the monarch about his grandchildren. Albeit not directly, she sends him photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet which the author said is a move that shows "there is a willingness there" to communicate.

He also said that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept an open line of communication with King Charles III. He explained: "With Harry, there's a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is. He would rather have that in his life than to cut it off completely. Hence, when they talk it is often [Harry] reaching out."

The last time Prince Harry reunited with the royals was during King Charles III's May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey. It is unclear if he had any private moment to talk with his father ahead of the ceremony. The 39-year-old did not get the chance to speak to his family afterwards because he had to fly back to California right away to celebrate his son's fourth birthday on the same day.

Prince Harry was recently in the U.K. on September 7 to attend the WellChild Awards, which he has been patron of since 2007. He also visited Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place at King George VI Memorial Chapel on the first anniversary of her death on September 8. It is unlikely he met with King Charles III who was on vacation at Balmoral at that time.