Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly invaded their own privacy by leaking details about their call to King Charles III on his 75th birthday on Tuesday, November 14.

Royal corresponded for The Telegraph Victoria Ward shared that a "notable shift in tone" transpired that could possibly lead to a reconciliation between the Sussexes and His Majesty following the call, in which the "Duke of Sussex offered an olive branch".

She added that the Duchess of Sussex also jumped in on the call and spoke to her father-in-law. Likewise, their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet even prepared a birthday greeting for their grandfather.

Ward wrote: Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, are understood to have recorded a video of themselves singing happy birthday to their grandfather, who they have only met on a handful of occasions, but which would have delighted him."

She noted that "the fact that both sides have signalled a desire to bury the hatchet and start to mend their relationship was hailed a positive sign that was celebrated on both sides of the Atlantic". Ward added that Prince Harry also plans to speak to his father again next week.

It is unclear how Ward came up with this information and if her source or sources are credible. Buckingham Palace has not commented on this report nor have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But many accused the Sussexes of leaking details about the call themselves in an attempt to attract public attention.

Page Six cited an unnamed "palace insider" who expressed disappointment at the couple's lack of discretion on the matter and called them "total hypocrites".

"Harry and Meghan fight for privacy when it suits them, and yet the minute Harry gets on the phone to the King, it's in a newspaper," the insider said.

However, a source for the Sussexes denied that they have anything to do with the leak. Another insider acknowledged: "Of course Harry wants to have a better relationship with Charles. He is his father after all".

The claims come following the duke's attendance at King Charles III's coronation on May 6. The ceremony was held on the same day as his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday. But Prince Harry flew to London nonetheless to witness the momentous occasion.

it is not known if he had any private moment alone with his father ahead of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. He was immediately taken to the airport after the ceremony so he could catch a flight back home to California and make it in time for his son's birthday.

Prince Harry admitted during a promotional interview for "Spare" in January that he has not spoken to his father for several months. He is also no longer on speaking terms with his brother Prince William.

King Charles kicked off his birthday celebrations on Monday, November 13 with a tea party organised by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove Gardens. The gathering was attended by his fellow 75-year-old celebrants.

A right royal knees-up! ☕️🎂



The King has joined a special tea party at @HighgroveGarden for individuals and organisations who are turning 75 this year. pic.twitter.com/KB6UCtcN8l — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 13, 2023

According to Buckingham Palace, the celebration "brought people together to celebrate their 75th birthdays and recognise their contributions to the community". It also "marked other 75th anniversaries taking place this year, including Windrush 75 and the NHS's 75th anniversary".

The event brought people together to celebrate their 75th birthdays and recognise their contributions to the community.



The celebration also marked other 75th anniversaries taking place this year, including Windrush 75 and the NHS’s 75th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/MIO6R5EGTc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 13, 2023

Then it was still back to work for His Majesty even during his birthday when he and Queen Camilla launched the Coronation Food Project with a visit to a distribution centre in Didcot, northwest of London. By the evening, he celebrated in private with his family although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not among them. A spokesperson for the Sussexes denied reports that they snubbed an invite to the party because they were not invited in the first place.