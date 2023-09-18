The British royal family's social media accounts stayed quiet when Prince Harry turned 39 years old on September 15. He celebrated his birthday with wife Meghan Markle while in Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games.

The royals usually send their well-wishes and greetings via their respective Twitter or Instagram pages. Prince William and Kate Middleton, send greetings through their The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter account. Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Camilla previously sent best wishes on their Clarence House page, and now on The Royal Family account.

But there were no birthday wishes for the Duke of Sussex this year. Instead, his brother's office at Kensington Palace did not share anything on September 15. The most recent post was on September 17 about the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City and their account also shared photos from their visit to Hereford on September 14 to talk about mental health.

The #EarthshotInnovationSummit is almost here... but what exactly is it?



To watch The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit live on LinkedIn, register your attendance here:

The work of the Duchy of Cornwall and its tenants goes far beyond what you might imagine…



Its new Mental Health Strategy has a particular focus on rural communities, just like the one here in Hereford we visited today.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla did not acknowledge Prince Harry's birthday either. Instead, they posted a video of His Majesty dancing with elders during a visit to the Jewish Arts, Culture & Community Centre in London.

Shana Tovah!



Warm wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah this weekend.



The King dancing with members of the local Jewish community at @JW3London in December 2023.

Prince Harry had a sombre 38th birthday celebration last year as he and the rest of the royals were mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was laid to rest on September 19. But royals publicly greeted Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday.

But they did not send any birthday greetings to both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this year. They sent their wishes to Princess Anne who turned 73 years old and to Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to Hello! magazine, this is because the Firm no longer sends public birthday greetings to non-working members of the royal family.

It has been three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties. Regardless, the duke was showered with love and appreciation by his Invictus Games family.

He celebrated his birthday during Day 7 of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf and was gifted with cakes and cards. He received a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" from the crowd when he and the Duchess of Sussex watched a volleyball match between Poland and Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. He received numerous birthday greetings at the games.

Prince Harry's military family is singing Happy birthday to him at the #InvictusGames today.

Awww…they surprised Prince Harry by singing happy birthday (in German too) and presenting him with an Invictus volunteer shirt, cake, and another pint of beer. #IG23 #InvictusGames #HappyBirthdayPrinceHarry

pic.twitter.com/eNVDxZCpG6 — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) September 15, 2023

The night prior, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a pre-birthday dinner with a few of their Archewell staff at "Im Goldenen Kessel" which means "In the Golden Cauldron". The restaurant is part of the Brauerei Schumacher. The owner, Thea Ungermann, said the couple appeared relaxed as they sat next to each other drinking Schumacher Alt beer.