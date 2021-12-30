Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of putting the lives of the British royal family at risk after they accused a senior royal of being racist.

Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to blame for the recent security threat in Windsor Castle. A 19-year-old man was arrested after he scaled the gate on Christmas Day with plans to allegedly "assassinate the Queen," according to Entertainment Daily.

Taking to Twitter, Eden shared his worry not only for the 95-year-old British monarch but for the royals' safety. He wrote, "I genuinely worry that Prince Harry and #Meghan's criticism of unnamed 'racist' royals has increased the danger of attacks on the #Royal Family," he wrote and added that "security needs to be stepped up as a result."

I genuinely worry that Prince Harry and #Meghan's criticism of unnamed 'racist' royals has increased the danger of attacks on the #Royal Family. Security needs to be stepped up as a result — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) December 28, 2021

He is referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview in March. In it, they claimed that a senior royal had raised concerns about their son Archie's skin colour. They refused to namedrop the said person but assured that it is not the late Prince Philip or Queen Elizabeth II.

Eden's comment attracted mixed reactions with a few agreeing with him. One wrote, "That sounds about right. They are so self-focused they don't consider the consequences of their words" and another commented, "I think you're right Richard, although it's a danger they live with daily."

However, there were also those who defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One thought it was an "irresponsible thing to say" without any shred of evidence to prove that the couple is to blame for the royals' security threat.

"What an incredibly irresponsible thing to say! Do you have any evidence to back this up or are you just trying to paint a target on the Sussexes and increase their security risks because you don't like them?" one tweeted and another replied, "Do you think such inflammatory comments might increase the danger of attacks on them?"

American author Christopher Andersen alleged in his book that Prince Charles wondered out loud about what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children will look like. He did so during breakfast with Camilla and they were overheard by palace staff, who interpreted what was supposedly an innocent question into something racist by the time it reached the couple.