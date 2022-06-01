Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be joining the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children Archie and Lilibet. There are concerns that they may try to upstage Queen Elizabeth II if they decide to have their daughter Christened over the weekend.

The couple has a lot to look forward to with their return to the U.K. Not only will they be joining the event which will run from June 2 to 5, they will also be celebrating Lilibet's first birthday on Saturday, June 4, which the Queen will reportedly attend.

Now rumours have it that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could also be looking at a baptism for their 11-month-old daughter on Sunday, June 5. Presenter Isabel Webster told GB News that this is "pure tittle-tattle, this is not backed up by anyone official." But she added that the couple "might try and get her Christened whilst they're over in the UK" and get Her Majesty to witness the ceremony.

Royal commentator Pandora Forsyt called it a great opportunity. But she also raised concerns that the Christening might take the spotlight away from Queen Elizabeth II. She said, "I'm kind of hoping in a way that she isn't Christened because I think it will take everything away."

There are also rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could extend their stay in the U.K. for the sake of their children. They may want to have Archie and Lilibet spend more time with the royals and have their daughter baptised with them around.

"Royally Us" podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross think it would be a great opportunity to hold the Christening at Windsor during the Platinum Jubilee. But it is not known if Lilibet has been baptised yet in California, where she was born. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been very private about their children. The only time they shared a glimpse at their daughter was at the family portrait they shared for their 2021 Christmas card.

Regardless, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee would be a great opportunity for the royals to finally meet Lilibet and reunite with Archie.