The name Lilibet or "Lili" is not only a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II but also a nod to the nickname Doria Ragland calls her daughter Meghan Markle.

"Lili" is a reminder of the duchess' childhood name. She revealed in her now-defunct blog, "The Tig," that aside from "Meg, MM, and M&M," she also has the moniker "Flower," which she said her mum has called her since she was little.

The former "Suits" star has reportedly been spending more time with her mother since she moved back to California with her family. A source told People that she "definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother."

It is said that Ragland has been instrumental in helping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry deal with their mental health problems. She has been teaching her daughter how to practice "ancestral healing." The duchess then passed on her knowledge to her husband, so they can both free themselves from the cycle of "generations of genetic baggage."

Aside from being a nod to Ragland, the name "Lili" also holds a special meaning for the Duke of Sussex. It is short for "Lilibet" which is the nickname of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Likewise, the flower became a big part of important celebrations in the couple's life. Meghan Markle had lilies of the valley in her bridal bouquet when she paid tribute to Princess Diana at her wedding in 2018. The Princess of Wales also carried the flower in her bouquet, which is said to symbolise happiness and rebirth.

"Lily" also popped up in one of the duke's chats with a royal fan during one of their public engagements in Australia in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex was pregnant at the time with Archie, although they did not know the baby's gender then. Prince Harry had asked one mother how she spells her daughter Lily's name.

Meghan Markle gave birth to Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. The baby weighed 7 lbs. 11 ounces. She and Prince Harry announced their daughter's birth on Sunday, at the time when both mother and child have already settled back in at their Montecito mansion.