Prince Harry looked dapper in his complete military regalia as he alongside Meghan Markle made his last appearance at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. Meghan matched her husband in a flowing red gown by Safiyaa. Harry is the Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in high spirits as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall. The royal couple was greeted warmly by members of the Royal Marines when they arrived at the South Kensington venue. They showed off a lot of PDA at the event, smiling warmly at each other.

Harry was seen chatting with the Commandant General Royal Marines Major General Charles Stickland as they attend the annual. He wore his four medals – one for his service in Afghanistan. The couple was given a standing ovation during the music festival.

In the festival, the Royal Marines showcase their music and pageantry. It showcases not only music from the big screen, but also solo performances. Traditional marches and overtures that have proved a hit with audiences over the years also feature and all proceeds go to The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent, Daily Mail reports.

Meghan Markle wore head to toe red, and paired her stunning dress with a satin red clutch by Manolo and jewelled Simone Rocha earrings. She teamed her look in a pair of red heels by Aquazurra. Her makeup consisted of blush-coloured lipstick, bronzed cheeks and smoky brown eye.

For Harry it was a big night who even wrote a foreword for the event. "The Mountbatten Festival of Music continues to be a very special event that brings' together the world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines in an iconic venue. This year, it will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain's Commandos. I can guarantee you are in for a real treat!" read a part of the foreword.

The Sussexes are now in the UK and carrying out their final engagements before they step back as senior royals on Tuesday, March 31. This is also set to be Harry's last engagement as Captain General of the Royal Marines where he wore his full military regalia and medals. He will have to give up his uniform, but is allowed to keep his medals as part of the Megxit deal.