Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't appear to be pleased with Queen Elizabeth II for banning them from the use of the Sussex Royal brand name. The couple confirmed on Friday that they will not use the name for their charity organisation.

"While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word 'Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name 'Sussex Royal' or any other iteration of 'Royal,'" a statement by the couple on their website reads.

"For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed," it adds.

However, Meghan Markle has told her friends there is nothing "legally stopping" her and Prince Harry from using the name. Meghan has complained to her inner circle that using the name "shouldn't even be an issue in the first place and it's not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils," a source said speaking to Daily Mail.

"Meghan said she's done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry," the insider added.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth II and her aides agreed the two could no longer keep the word "royal" in their branding. The royal couple have reportedly spent thousands of dollars into their website and trademark applications.

"Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it. Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment," the friend said.

The source added that the Duchess of Sussex told her inner circle of friends that "their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name." The royal mother reportedly added that regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away. And as a family, they will always be considered royalty.

According to her friends, Harry and Meghan know what their true intentions are and that's all that matters. "They are creating a better world for Archie. And it's Archie who keeps them focused on the big picture," they added. The news comes as Harry was spotted making a grocery run in Vancouver last week.