Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened their Frogmore Cottage for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who are preparing for the birth of their first child early next year.

A source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clarified that the couple hasn't officially moved out of their UK home on the Windsor estate, which they haven't visited since they quit as senior members of the royal family and relocated to California in March. The insider said that the Sussexes have only lent it to Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to help them while they start their new family, reports ITV.

The source said: "Frogmore Cottage continues to be The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the UK, and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

The insider clarified that the couple will still stay at the Frogmore Cottage whenever they visit the UK, contrary to reports that claim they have moved out. Instead, they will "share the property" with the future royal parents.

Harry and Meghan recently returned the £2.4million which was spent by the British royal court on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage last year. The Grade II-listed property was transformed from five separate apartments to a single-family home for the couple ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie.

While announcing their decision to become financially independent members of the royal family in January, the couple had clarified that they will continue to use Frogmore Cottage which is owned by Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom," read the statement by the couple at the time.

The historic cottage built in 1801 will now be home to Eugenie, Jack, and their future baby. The royal couple currently has their permanent residence at Ivy Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.