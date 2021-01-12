When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to quit as senior members of the British royal family around a year ago, they also said that they will be splitting their time between the United States and the United Kingdom. However, the couple hasn't been able to visit Harry's homeland since March 2020 when they were in London to complete their final round of royal engagements including the Commonwealth Day service.

The couple was expected to reunite with the British royal family for the annual summer holiday at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland in August, but these plans were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were also due to return to the UK to attend a 10-day trial in Meghan's legal battle against British tabloids starting January 11, but the date was postponed by almost a year due to a "confidential matter."

Several reports emerged last month that Harry will soon be visiting Buckingham Palace to have a meeting with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a request to extend the so-called "Megxit" deal. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were given a year-long buffering period to transition as financially-independent royals, which will end on March 31st year.

Read more Prince Harry drops plan to meet the queen for Megxit deal extension; know details

However, the Duke of Sussex reportedly dropped these plans as well due to the travel restrictions that have been imposed in the UK after a new strain of novel coronavirus was discovered.

While the royal family saw the couple at the Commonwealth Day Service in March last year, they haven't seen their son Archie since he was just a few months old. The toddler, who will celebrate his second birthday in May this year, left the UK in November 2019 with his parents when they travelled to Canada for their Christmas break. When Harry and Meghan returned to Britain to finish their final royal engagements, they left Archie behind in Canada.

After several cancellations, it is believed that the Sussexes will finally reunite with the royal family later this year, given that the guidelines imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic will allow them to travel. It is expected that Prince Harry, and possibly Meghan as well, will visit the UK in late spring ahead of the 2021 Invictus Games in The Netherlands, scheduled from May 29 to June 5, reports People magazine.

The royal family will celebrate a special milestone just days after the end of the multi-sport event founded by Prince Harry. His grandfather, Prince Philip, will be turning 100 on June 10 this year, and the royal family is expected to gather for a low-key celebration.

It is also believed that the family might join the queen for "Trooping the Colour"- the public celebration of her birthday. Harry is also expected to join his elder brother Prince William in July to inaugurate a statue of their late mother Princess Diana at Kensington Palace.

Meghan's libel suit against British tabloids will also be going to trial anytime after October 15 this year, though the new date has not been decided yet.