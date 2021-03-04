Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find themselves in another legal battle, this time with small business owner Victor Martin Soriano from Manila, Philippines. He used the name "Archewell" for his brand of natural deodorants months after the royal couple trademarked the term.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, through their legal representative Cobblestone Lane LLC, filed an opposition in November 2020 against the brand name "Archewell Harvatera," which the businessman filed in July 2020 for cosmetics and fragrances.

Soriano filed for trademark just months after the royal couple announced "Archewell" as the name of their non-profit organisation in April. They also subsequently filed trademarks for it with jurisdictions that cover the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

According to the World Trademark Review, Cobblestone Lane LLC has until March 25 to file a full opposition argument. They requested "additional time" to process their legal dispute as they have yet to notarise important documents in the United States.

Meanwhile, Soriano is not backing down in his legal fight with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as he labeled it as a "duel to the death." He believes that he will come out victorious as he explains that "Archewell" is a completely different term when put together with "Harvatera."

"'Harvatera' is my own unique word – almost virgin in any world language as much as Archewell is. Put it together with Archewell and it becomes an entirely different word with another meaning in a much different Nice category altogether," he explained.

"To date, I am the only one in the whole world who filed for cosmetics (Nice Class 3) for Archewell – they have never planned on using cosmetics in the first place. If [Meghan] wanted the name, she should have said so earlier. Is she sour graping? Change of mind or heart perhaps? Then she should do her own filing, not go after me since I'm 100% legal and within my rights," the "Cyclone Trading" owner added.

Soriano also made it known that he is "anti-Meghan." He accused her of "bullying Buckingham Palace" and suggested that she "must be taught a lesson."

"You bet I can slug it out with them when it comes to legality, which I will. Fresh from her legal victories, I expect Meghan to take me head-on. All I can say is bring it on – I'll fight you, you'll see. We both have active marks so it's a showdown and I'm not backing out if that's how they handle things. It's a duel to the death, I will never give up!" he exclaimed.

However, Soriano said he will give up everything if Queen Elizabeth II asks him to withdraw "Archewell" from his brand. He will do it "promptly, no questions asked." On the other hand, with Meghan Markle, whom he calls the "Wicked Witch of the West," he is "willing to fight to the death out of principle."