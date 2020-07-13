Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in Beverly Hills for an appointment amid the coronavirus outbreak. While the couple appeared to be following the safety guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, they seemed to be moving away from their environmental- friendly agenda.

According to Daily Mail, the former royals stepped out on Friday afternoon for an appointment and they were spotted driving around in what is described as a "gas-guzzling Cadillac SUV." Covered in face masks and hats, they were seen exiting a building and getting into their Cadillac Escalade, a full-size luxury SUV.

The publication notes that the couple that is usually passionate about environmental issues may have raised some eyebrows for their choice of car. It is said that the online reviews of the car suggest it to be "as far from environmentally-friendly as you can get."

This is not the first time the couple has been called out for their travel choices. Previously, when they were still part of the British royal family, they were criticised for using private jets for their international travel.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is leading a global initiative of promoting sustainable tourism called Travalyst. The organisation aims to transform the future of international travel by ensuring the protection of the environment and improving conservation efforts at tourist destinations around the world. It is an initiative that started under the Sussexes charitable foundation Sussex Royal which is now defunct.

The additional details from the couple's recent outing in Beverly Hills suggest that the couple appeared comfortable and casual. According to Meghan's Mirror blog, the duchess was seen carrying a toothbrush and a small toothpaste tube which might suggest that they stepped out from a dentist's appointment.

Meghan sported an easy-breezy look in an off-white linen dress from Magic Linen. She teamed it up with a straw hat and ballet flats. As for Harry, he kept it casual too in dark blue jeans and a grey polo T-shirt. He completed his look with a cap and a mask, too.

Their one-year-old son Archie was not seen with his parents and was most likely left at home. The couple pretty much stuck to the rules of the new normal as coronavirus cases in California continue to rise.