Prince Harry is known to be Queen Elizabeth II's favourite grandson and he has often publicly spoken fondly about their close bond. As such, netizens find it sad that he was not able to be with her during her final hours because he arrived at Balmoral Castle several hours after she died.

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship tweeted a photo of Prince Harry looking sombre while on his way to Balmoral Castle and wrote, "Very sad for Prince Harry that - despite being in the UK - he didn't get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away. They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family."

LBC's TV presenter Sangita Myska commented, "So sad." Another Twitter user wrote, "I feel so bad for Harry right now." One more added, "Wishing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all of the love and support they need at this time."

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, also shared his condolences to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a statement posted on Twitter. He wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of England and members of The Queen's family, especially Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have become dear friends and allies in our fight for a more just future. We send our deepest condolences."

According to reports, only Prince Charles, Camilla, and Princess Anne were able to see their mother before she passed away at 4:30 p.m. because they were already in Scotland. Whereas, the rest of the family, including Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie of Wessex, Prince Andrew, and the Duke of Sussex flew from London.

Prince Harry took a separate flight from the others who arrived hours earlier than him at Balmoral Castle. He arrived shortly before 8:00 p.m. and by then, the whole world already knew that Queen Elizabeth II has died following the announcement from Buckingham Palace at 6:30 p.m.

Netizens over at Twitter thought the royals snubbed Prince Harry when they did not hold the announcement until he arrived. But it is believed that he and the rest of the family were already informed that Queen Elizabeth II has died because they were already wearing black clothes.