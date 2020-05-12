Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning to spend the summer with Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, however, the trip might be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The queen had extended an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March to come along with their son Archie for a holiday at the Balmoral estate, which the couple had accepted. However, the Scotland trip seems unlikely now due to the COVID-19 crisis, reports Hello.

Danielle Stacey, an online royal correspondent for the outlet said: "It seems unlikely that the Sussexes or any member of the royal family will be travelling this summer. The Queen is expected to remain at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future and it could mean that her traditional summer break in Balmoral might not even take place this year."

The statement comes after the Buckingham Palace announced that the British monarch will continue to stay in isolation at her Windsor castle with husband Prince Philip. "The queen is to withdraw from public life for months in what is expected to be the longest absence from official duties in her 68-year reign," read a report in The Sunday Times, adding that the Buckingham Palace will also remain closed for the general public this summer, in what is believed to be the first time in 27 years.

Harry and Meghan, who moved to Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie after quitting as senior members of the British royal family, were supposed to spend the summer with the queen in Scotland. However, they would once again miss their trip to Balmoral, which would have also marked Archie's first trip to the estate.

They couldn't join the 94-year-old for holiday in Balmoral last year as well. The queen was hosting August Bank Holiday weekend in Balmoral but Harry couldn't attend as he was the guest of honour at the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final.

Balmoral estate, located in Aberdeenshire in Scotland, was purchased by Prince Albert in 1852. It is the British royal family's private property, unlike Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle which are owned by the crown.