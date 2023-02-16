A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only made themselves the butt of jokes following their series of attacks against the royal family.

Writing for News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "literally become a laughingstock." She referenced Wednesday's episode of Comedy Central's "South Park" called "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," which allegedly takes a jab at the couple.

The synopsis for the episode reads, "The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town."

A clip shared on the show's Twitter page shows Kyle complaining, "It is seriously driving me crazy. I'm sick of hearing about them but I can't get away from them. They're everywhere, in my f***ing face." Stan replies: "Look Kyle, we just don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in Canada first before settling in California after they left their royal duties in 2020.

Elser wrote, "Mark your diaries, note down the date, jot this in the history books: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have literally become a laughing stock. It is not even the first instance of late that they have been the butt of very high-profile jokes."

Aside from referencing the "South Park" episode, she also talked about Trevor Noah mocking the Duke of Sussex's "frostbitten penis" while hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards. Then at the Critics' Choice Awards, comedian Chelsea Handler also took a jab at the 38-year-old royal saying, "Dahmer became the third highest viewed show on Netflix, with a combined watch time of 1 billion hours. Which, apparently, is the same amount of time we're going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis. It's enough already."

Even Jimmy Kimmel managed to turn the duke's story about his frostbitten todger into a children's storybook parody called "The Prince and the Penis" and read it to his audience. Elser claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "are starting to look less like power players and much more like a punchline."

Elser's commentary comes after an increased period of visibility for the Sussexes following their Oprah interview in March 2021, their "Harry & Meghan" series released on Netflix on Dec. 8, 2022, and the release of the duke's memoir "Spare" on Jan. 10.