Prince Charles extended an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay at Balmoral while they are in the U.K. but they have reportedly declined his offer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the country for some charity events. They were at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, and will head to Germany for a 2023 Invictus Games event on Tuesday. They will return to London for the WellChild Awards on Thursday.

According to royal sources, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "always welcome" to stay with the Prince of Wales. It is believed that the 73-year-old even invited the couple to stay at his holiday house in Balmoral while they are in the U.K. He thought that by doing so, he is extending an "olive branch" to the couple, despite their alleged incessant attacks against the royal family.

A source told The Mirror that Prince Charles "hasn't wavered, despite the attacks." The future king "reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate."

However, it is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected Prince Charles' offer. The insider added, "He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage while they are in the U.K. Speculations are rife that no family gatherings will happen while they are in the country because the royals are being cautious. They reportedly do not want to have their conversations ending up in another interview with a U.S. TV show, similar to Prince Harry's interview with Hoda Kotb following his visit to Queen Elizabeth II in April.

It is believed that Prince William has refused to meet his brother and sister-in-law to steer clear of any royal drama. Likewise, chances are slim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Queen Elizabeth II at her Scottish estate. After all, as the source claimed, they have already declined Prince Charles' offer to stay at his Balmoral home.