After dropping their HRH titles, Queen Elizabeth II has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to give up their "Sussex Royal " label as they start their new life after splitting from the British royal family. It is the brand that they built last year when they were still part of the royal family.

According to Daily Mail, after detailed discussions with the senior officials, Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to ban the former royals from using the word "royal" for branding. As per the report, as Duke and Duchess of Sussex transition into their new financially independent life they hoped to use the brand name for their website alongside their massively popular Instagram account.

They were also reportedly hoping to register Sussex Royal as their "global trademark for a range of items and activities, including clothing, stationery, books and teaching materials." Not only that, they also have plans to create a new charity using their brand name such as Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, it is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to "re-brand" themselves after they stepped back from royal duties in early January. Meanwhile, the couple has apparently accepted the condition and are willing to give up their Sussex Royal label.

The pair started developing the label in the year 2019 and garnered enormous popularity along with 11.2 million followers within a short span of time. This was one of the first changes that came about after they split from Prince William and Kate Middleton's household Kensington Palace.

Meanwhile, a royal source told Town & Country that the discussions about Sussex Royal brand are still ongoing.

"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior Members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal,' in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing," the source explained.

It is said to be part of the process of their transition after Megxit that took place earlier this year.

"As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter—planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organisation. Details will be shared in due course," the source continued.