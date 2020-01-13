The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have the support of Sir Elton John, who found out about their decision to leave the royal firm before the Royal Family and the press.

A source revealed that the couple told the music icon about their intent to leave as "senior" royals. They told him about their decision first, before they informed Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, and other members of the Royal Family.

The insider claimed that they "secretly" told Sir Elton, and that he is supportive of their decision no matter what happens. He understands their purpose and is looking forward to seeing what plans they have in store for 2020 after they leave the royal household.

"Sir Elton is constantly at the end of the phone for Harry and Meghan and speaks to them every day," the insider told The Sun, adding "He is an inspiration to them and has been an almost motherly figure to them throughout this process. They made their decision on their own but he has been a shoulder to lean on and listened to them as they spoke about their own plans."

Another source chimed in and revealed that Sir Elton "has been their rock." He never tells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle what to do but "he has been a listening ear throughout."

The 72-year-old multi-awarded songwriter and composer has a close relationship with Prince Harry because of his mother, Princess Diana. He and the late princess were friends, and that friendship extends toward her sons.

Sir Elton has yet to officially confirm the source's claims. His representative said that the singer supports the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "taking control of their lives." The spokesperson shared that Sir Elton cares about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their family deeply.

The representative added that the "Candle in the Wind" hitmaker fully supports any decision the couple makes because he knows they are made by them alone without outside influences. He knows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make decisions "with their future ­happiness and ­wellbeing in mind."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced their intent to step back as "senior" members of the Royal Family. They also expressed their desire to be financially independent. The decision was reportedly made without the consent and knowledge of Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, and other royals.