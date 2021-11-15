Concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth II could prompt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the U.K. for a short visit.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express that the visit is a good chance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to heal their reported rift with the royals. He said it would be a "great opportunity for some family healing."

"I imagine that the Queen would like to have them there. I can see why it's very difficult for them to be able to come back for Christmas but also it could be a great opportunity for some bridge-building and for some family healing and I think that they would probably want that and the rest of the family would probably want that," he said.

"The problem is there would be masses of speculation and gossip surrounding it and that's not something any of them should want and that might be they don't manage to do it. But we'll have to wait and see," he added.

Sacerdoti continued that the brief visit could also give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle time to personally introduce their daughter Lilibet Diana to Queen Elizabeth II. He said the 95-year-old, or the rest of the royals for that matter, have yet to meet the five-month-old.

"The Queen hasn't met Lilibet and it would be a good opportunity for that. Especially as we're looking at the Queen now with her recent health issues and at such an advanced age," he explained and mentioned reports about how the Duke of Sussex felt sad that he did not get to see Prince Philip more "in the final period of his life."

"I think anyone with older relatives is aware Christmas is a good time to make the time to be together even when you have a busy schedule," Sacerdoti added.

Queen Elizabeth II pulled out of the Festival of Remembrance on Sunday because of a sprained back. Prior to that, she was on a two-week medical leave following an overnight stay in the hospital for an unknown health condition. Amid concerns for her health, there have been reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could fly to the U.K. for Christmas or prior to that to pay her a visit.