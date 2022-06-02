Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not have cameras tailing them at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Sources claimed this is far from their mind as they want to respect Queen Elizabeth II and not cause a scene.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have no intention of stealing the limelight away from Her Majesty. After all, this event is all about her in honour of her 70 years on the throne.

A source told the Mirror, "There has been further contact between the Duke and members of his family, but any talk of them planning to cause a scene or detract from the Queen's celebrations is nonsense."

There were concerns that the couple could bring Netflix crews and cameras to document their visit to the U.K. They had cameras following them when they went to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, but this was understandable because it was the main showcase for their Netflix documentary "Heart of Invictus." The insider said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in England "to see family and enjoy what will undoubtedly be an incredible moment in history."

Meanwhile, other sources called suggestions that the couple will film the Jubilee "ludicrous" saying, "Whoever is being hysterical needs to have a cup of tea and calm down." The couple reportedly does not have a press team with them because their visit is "very low-key."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, are already in the U.K. They were not pictured at the airport, but according to Page Six, they arrived on Wednesday ahead of the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, June 2.

They reportedly touched down on a private flight at a London airport and brought along a small team of staffers. Queen Elizabeth II sent a car and a security team to pick them up.

It is understood that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will watch the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2 from Buckingham Palace. But they will not join the senior working royals and Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony. Instead, they will watch from the Major General's Office which overlooks the parade ground.