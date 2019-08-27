The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have split from the joint Royal Foundation with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The charity will no longer have the name of the Sussexes associated with it. Documents from the Companies House confirm that the charity will be known as the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The change in name is just a formal recognition of the split between the Cambridges and the Sussexes. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left Kensington Palace, they set up their own charity. Prince William and Kate Middleton finally made it official by excluding the Sussexes' names from the Royal Charity. A fee of £10 ($12) was paid to the Companies House to get the charity's name changed. The Daily Mail shared images of the papers showing the change in name.

Only fourteen months ago, the charity had completed the formalities to include Markle's name. In February 2018, the Sussexes and the Cambridges appeared together for the first and only Royal Foundation of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & Sussex forum. Their appearance at the forum and multiple social appearances together led to media branding them as the "Fab Four."

Since the Sussexes moved out of Kensington Palace, they seem to have taken a path which is increasingly driving a rift between the two families. While Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle, Prince Harry and his wife appear to have changed their plans to avoid the Cambridges.

In a documentary, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that Prince William did not approve of Prince Harry's choices. According to Seward, the Duke of Cambridge feels that the Duke of Sussex's activities are harmful to the royal image.

While the Duchesses have made an effort to spend time together, the brothers seem to be drifting apart.

The Royal Foundation page, however, still has images and details of projects which the Sussexes were involved in. This suggests that the change in name is a mere formality. Any rift between the "Fab Four" can be chalked down to rumours.