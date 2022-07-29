Prince Harry will reportedly do what he can to support Meghan Markle achieve her political dreams, even if it means giving up his British citizenship.

The 37-year-old is believed to be totally smitten with his wife that he wants to give her anything she wants. If she dreams of a career in politics or runs for congress, then he would gladly support her.

A source told Globe magazine for its August 1 issue that Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to commit himself to the country, which he now considers his home and where he wants to live out the rest of his life— the United States of America.

The insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex is willing to give up his British citizenship even though he knows that "it'll cause a huge stink and likely mean the end of his relationship with the senior royals, but that's something he's willing to risk."

The source added, "At the end of the day, Meghan's happiness and career ambitions need to be supported. She's very woke and determined to change the world by crusading for the environment while flying in private jets – women's rights and civil rights. Meanwhile, Harry's looking forward to pledging his allegiance to the American flag and being plain old Harry Mountbatten-Windsor."

The insider's claims coincide with what royal expert Neil Sean said about Prince Harry. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said that the royal has allowed himself to be a "house husband," who tends to his wife's needs before his and looks after their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, while the Duchess of Sussex plans a career in politics.

Sean acknowledged that Meghan Markle "has always had an eye on the political sphere" even from an early age. She is known for being a feminist, her sense of activism, and her charity works even before she married Prince Harry.

The royal expert claimed that the Duke of Sussex would not mind supporting his wife in her political ambitions and would gladly just sit it out to see how far she can achieve. But giving up his British citizenship just to support his wife seems too farfetched.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to comment on these claims. So, followers of the Sussex couple should take all these unverified reports wwith a grain of salt until everything is proven true.