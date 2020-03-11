Prince Harry has finally opened up about Megxit. The Duke of Sussex finally revealed his thoughts about his exit from the British royal family and other important issues close to his heart such as climate change in a call with pranksters.

According to Daily Mail, the 35-year-old royal dad had two conversations with two hoaxers from Russia posing as environmentalist Greta Thunberg and her father. The audio, which is assumed to have Prince Harry on the call with the hoaxers, was uploaded to YouTube and broadcast on Russia 24 TV channel.

During the conversation, the duke said that he stepped back as a senior royal to "protect his son." He went on to say that "we are completely separate from the majority of my family." He reportedly revealed that his new life in Canada is "' much better' than serving as senior royals."

Harry, who has not yet met Swedish environmental activist in person urged her for a face-to-face meeting, repeatedly. He even defended his wife and himself over choosing private flights for travel.

"'Oh no, I think it's much better (than royal life). You forget, I was in the military for ten years so I'm more normal than my family would like to believe. But certainly being in a different position now gives us the ability to say things and do things that we might not have been able to do," Harry reportedly said.

The prince also discussed Donald Trump with the hoaxers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, popularly known as Vovan and Lexus. During the impassioned conversation, Harry apparently said that the US President Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" for amplifying coal production in the States. He goes on to say that "the world is being led by some very sick people."

"Because the effect that has on the climate and the island nations far, far away, again out of sight out of mind," he added.

As per the report, the conversation also sheds light on the duke's thoughts about British politics. He allegedly believes that the British political system is "broken."

Fake Greta and Harry also had a bizarre conversation wherein the hoaxer convinced that they are related. She proposed her "dynastic marriage" with James Windsor or George. Also, she asked for help in moving 50 penguins from Belarus to the North Pole.

The conversation between the pranksters and Harry reportedly takes place on New Year's Eve and January 22. Meanwhile, Harry is not the only person, these Russian pranksters caught off guard, previously, they have also called several known personalities including Boris Johnson and Sir Elton John, according to Metro.