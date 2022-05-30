It is believed that Prince Harry and Prince William are doing the best to regain their once close bond. They have reportedly been doing weekly video chats to try to mend their relationship ahead of their reunion at the Platinum Jubilee.

A source claimed that the warring brothers have decided to put the past behind them and are moving on for the sake of their families. They are said to be working on mending their alleged rift by keeping in touch with each other via the internet. They have reportedly even included their children in FaceTime calls and have been sending each other WhatsApp messages.

The insider said that "Prince William wanted to embrace Harry and they have been messaging each other every few days. They've also had FaceTime calls with their children, which has allowed them to re-bond."

"The brothers needed time for everything to settle down. The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family," the source told the Mirror and added that the talks may have done their job.

"But now there is a strong feeling that what happened is in the past and that they have moved on," the insider added. It is believed that their weekly calls seemed to have "healed the rift" because they "are very much back on their old buddy terms."

However, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have reportedly not been involved in the video calls because they want the brothers to bond. According to the source, the Duke of Cambridge also only has good things to say about his brother's wife. He sees the former "Suits" star as a "good mother and loyal wife." The insider claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's distance from her sister-in-law also "helped heal the friction" between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reunite with the royal family soon. They are expected to join the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations which will run from June 2 to 5. They have confirmed their appearance at the event with their children, Archie 3, and Lilibet, 11 months.