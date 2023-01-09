Prince Harry alleged that the palace briefings and leakings did not stop even when the royal family gathered to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in the U.K. for some charity visits when Her Majesty died in Balmoral on Sept. 8. They were supposed to be at the WellChild Awards in London,, but had to cancel since the 38-year-old had to fly to Scotland in a rush to see his grandmother.

Prince Harry was not able to see Queen Elizabeth II in her final moments, but he remembered the "horrible reaction" from his family on the day she died.

He told ITV's Tom Bradby, "The day that she died was just a really, really horrible reaction from my family members and then by all accounts, well certainly from what I saw and what other people probably experienced was they were on the back foot and then the briefings and the leaking and the planting, I was like 'We're here to celebrate the life of granny and to mourn her loss, can we come together as a family?' but I don't know – I don't know how we collectively – how we change that."

The Duke of Sussex also talked about his grandmother's death in his interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS' "60 Minutes." He said ahead of his trip to Balmoral that he talked to Prince William and asked him what his and the family's plans are when they learned that she was put on medical supervision.

He told Cooper, "I asked my brother-- I said, 'What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?' And then, a couple of hours later, you know, all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together, a plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats."

When asked if he was not invited to ride the plane, he said he "was not invited" and so by the time he reached Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth II had already died. He remembered walking into the hall and Princess Anne was there to greet him. She asked if he wanted to see her and he hesitated.

"I thought about it for about five seconds, thinking, 'Is this a good idea?' And I was, like, 'You know what? You can-- you can do this. You-- you need to say goodbye.' So I went upstairs, took my jacket off and walked in, and just spent some time with her alone."

Prince Harry said he said his goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II in her room. He also shared that he is happy for her "because she'd finished life. She'd completed life, and her husband was waiting for her. And the two of them are buried together."